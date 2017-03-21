—Submitted Photo
Pennison, Perry place second in LHSAA State Powerlifting Meet
On March 18, the Berwick Powerlifting Team competed in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Powerlifting Meet at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Blake Pennison (123-pound weight class) and Chaz Perry (198-pound weight class) were runners-up in their respective classes in Division 3. Pennison successfully completed the following lifts: squat — 250, bench — 165 and deadlift — 315, for a total of 730 pounds. Perry successfully completed the following lifts: squat — 460, bench — 315 and deadlift — 500, for a total of 1275.