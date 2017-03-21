—Submitted Photo

Pennison, Perry place second in LHSAA State Powerlifting Meet

Tue, 03/21/2017 - 12:13pm StMaryNow.com

On March 18, the Berwick Powerlifting Team competed in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Powerlifting Meet at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Blake Pennison (123-pound weight class) and Chaz Perry (198-pound weight class) were runners-up in their respective classes in Division 3. Pennison successfully completed the following lifts: squat — 250, bench — 165 and deadlift — 315, for a total of 730 pounds. Perry successfully completed the following lifts: squat — 460, bench — 315 and deadlift — 500, for a total of 1275.

