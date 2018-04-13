Patterson's Perkins throws 1-hitter in win

Patterson High School run-ruled Runnels, 10-0, in five innings in nondistrict action at Patterson Thursday.

Patterson scored single runs in the first and third innings before erupting for 7 runs in the fourth for a 9-0 lead. The Lumberjacks scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.

Patterson outhit Runnels, 9-1, while Runnels committed four errors.

Reid Perkins earned the win as he tossed a one-hitter. In five innings, he hit one batter but fanned five.

Offensively, Randy Paul led Patterson with a 2-for-2 performance with a double, an RBI and two runs. Other top Patterson offensive contributors were: Joseph Larson, 2-for-3, with an RBI, a stolen base and a run; Hayden Pinho, 1-for-2, a triple, an RBI; Jaylon Jennings, 2-for-3, a stolen base and two runs; Perkins, 1-for-2, two RBIs and a stolen base; Dylan Fabre, an RBI, a stolen base and a run; and Noah Bryant, an RBI and a run.

Patterson will resume District 8-3A play Tuesday when it hosts Abbeville at 5:30 p.m.

Morgan City falls to

Vandebilt Catholic

Morgan City’s four-game winning streak came to an end Thursday as the Tigers fell to Vandebilt Catholic, 9-4, in District 7-4A action in Morgan City.

Vandebilt took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and extended it to 5-0 in the top of the third.

While Morgan City cut its deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the third, Vandebilt responded with two runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings.

Vandebilt Catholic outhit Morgan City 11-7.

Morgan City committed five miscues to Vandebilt Catholic’s one error.

Logan Tingle suffered the loss. In 5.1 innings, he surrendered nine runs (four earned) on 10 hits with three walks, two hit batters and two strikeouts.

Offensively, Ross Albritton led Morgan City with a 1-for-2 performance with two RBIs, while Morrquise Charles was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Morgan City and Vandebilt Catholic will meet again Saturday at 1 p.m. in Houma.

Berwick defeats

North Vermilion

The Berwick Panthers routed North Vermilion, 11-1, in five innings in District 8-3A action on the road Thursday.

No individual stats were available.

The two teams will return to action Friday when they meet in Berwick in a 6 p.m. contest.

CCHS run-rules

Centerville

The Central Catholic Eagles defeated Centerville, 13-2, in five innings in District 7-1A action at Centerville Thursday.

After scoring a run apiece in the first two innings, Central Catholic plated seven in the third for a 9-0 lead and added four more in the top of the fourth.

Centerville scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth but could get no closer, prompting the 10-run mercy rule to go into effect to end the game.

Brooks Thomas earned the win. In five innings, he surrendered two earned runs on six hits with two walks and fanned four.

Offensively, Central Catholic outhit Centerville, 12-6.

Thomas Mire led Central Catholic’s offense with a 3-for-4 performance with a double, four RBIs and two runs. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were: Grant Stansbury, 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run; Hunter Daigle, 1-for-2, three RBIs and three runs; Ryan Miller, 2-for-4, two runs; Luke Barbier, 1-for-2, a double, an RBI and a run; Thomas and Guarisco, each 1-for-2 with an RBI; and Bryce Grizzaffi, an RBI and a run.

Wednesday, Central Catholic defeated Hanson, 6-0, in District 7-1A action in Amelia.

Central Catholic led 2-0 after an inning, 3-0 after two complete and added two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Barbier earned the win as he tossed a three-hitter. In seven innings, he walked two and fanned six.

Offensively, Mire led Central Catholic with a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were: Grizzaffi, 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs; Stansbury, 1-for-2, two RBIs; and Daigle, 1-for-3, two RBIs.

Central Catholic will return to action Friday when it travels to face St. Martin’s Episcopal in nondistrict action First pitch is set for 6 p.m.