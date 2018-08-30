Patterson will travel to Franklin for Week 1 contest

Patterson’s first-year Coach Don Jones loves “Friday Night Lights.” The veteran coach leads the Lumberjacks into Franklin Friday night.

“This is what it’s all about,” Jones said. “This time it counts, we got our full game-week routine installed and we’re excited to play some football.”

Patterson upended Morgan City 26-7 in the Taco Bell Jamboree in Morgan City last week.

“We came out healthy and that’s the key to all jamboree games and scrimmages,” Jones said. “I saw a lot of mistakes but I also saw good things, too. We didn’t do anything fancy, only a couple formations, etc. We wanted to get something on tape to look at when we game plan this week.”

Patterson standout Dajon Richard was Patterson’s leading rusher with six carries for 78 yards while James Butler had 75 yards and a touchdown.

Randy Paul was 5-of-7 while passing for 69 yards and two touchdowns, and Irvin Celestine had three catches for 49 yards and two scores.

“After all the 7-on-7’s and scrimmages, I know we can throw the ball but I want to run the ball,” Jones said. “In the high school game, the team that establishes the run wins the game. We want to control the clock and keep Franklin’s play makers off the field.”

The Lumberjacks opened the game last week with a run/pass mix that ended when quarterback Paul found Celestine for a 21-yard touchdown. Jose Rivera added the point-after kick for a 7-0 lead at 12:50.

Morgan City fumbled the following kickoff and Kai Schexnayder recovered and raced in for a touchdown at 12:41 for a 14-0 Patterson lead.

Patterson’s Richard took the Morgan City kickoff and dashed 55-yards to the Tigers’ 20-yard line. Paul in turn tossed a 20-yard touchdown to Celestine with 55 seconds left in the first half to push the ’Jacks’ lead to 21-7.

After forcing a Tigers punt to open the half, Patterson’s Butler took a handoff and raced 75 yards for a touchdown at 10:57 for the final score of the game.

The ’Jacks’ longtime District 8-3A rival Franklin has moved down to District 6-2A.

“They have some good athletes that we are going to have to contain,” Jones said. “They’re the type of team that you don’t want to hang around, you can’t let them think they have a chance to win.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.