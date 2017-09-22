Patterson will host 5A Terrebonne Friday

Patterson showed its mettle Friday, storming back to beat Class 5A’s Lafayette High 35-30 on the road.

But it doesn’t get any easier, with unbeaten Terrebonne coming to the Sugardome Friday.

“Our kids fight hard,” Patterson High Coach Ryan Stewart said last week of the win. “They believe in what they got. They believe in us. They believe in themselves. I told somebody this weekend that this team’s fight can’t be matched right now. They’ll fight you all the way to the end.”

Trailing 29-23 early in the fourth quarter and facing a 4-and-15-yard situation from the Patterson 37, Lafayette High got a break when Stewart was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that stemmed from a disagreement over an incomplete pass that he thought was intentional grounding.

The play gave the Lions a first down at the Patterson 21, and four plays later, Lafayette High scored when quarterback Brennon Broussard connected with a receiver for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Jacques Comeaux’s extra point gave Lafayette High a 30-29 lead with 10:17 remaining in the game.

Undaunted, Patterson responded with a seven-play, 67-yard drive that concluded with an 8-yard run by Dontre Nicholas with 7:16 remaining. The Lumberjacks’ two-point conversion failed, but they held a 35-30 lead.

The Lumberjacks held off one late stand by the Lions, who had the ball at the Patterson 45 yard line with 17 seconds left.

While Drew Lucas intercepted a half back pass, the Lumberjacks were flagged for pass interference on the play, giving the ball to the Lions at the Patterson 30 with 8 seconds remaining.

Broussard took the snap and completed downfield to Braylon Willis, who then lateraled to Koi Thomas. Thomas was stopped almost immediately at the Patterson 12, and the Lumberjacks secured the win.

Patterson had 454 yards of offense (248 passing and 206 rushing). Nicholas rushed 28 times for 206 yards and two scores, while Dajon Richard added 75 yards on six carries.

Randy Paul completed 11 of 16 passes for 245 yards with three touchdowns.

Richard led the receivers with three receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns, while Irving Celestine had three catches for 72 yards and one score.

“Every win is big at this level,” Stewart said. “We didn’t play perfect by any means, but the kids are seeing their hard work turning into positive results.”

This season, Nicholas has rushed 87 times for 548 yards and six touchdowns, while Richard has 17 carries for 191 yards and a score.

Paul has completed 30 of 49 passes for 491 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Richard leads Patterson’s receivers with seven catches for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

Terrebonne is coming off a 38-33 victory against Assumption.

The Tigers are looking to start a season 4-0 for the first time since they began the 2010 season with an 8-0 mark before finishing the regular season at 9-1.

Assumption, which trailed by 18 at the half, scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to cut Terrebonne’s lead to five points with 1:40 remaining.

However, Terrebonne recovered an onside kick to end Assumption’s comeback bid.

While Assumption held a 337-328 advantage in total offense, the Mustangs turned the ball over four times and had a punt blocked.

Additional reporting by www.bayoupreps.com