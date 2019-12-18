Patterson tournament starts Dec. 19

Five teams, including three from the Tri-City Area, will compete in the annual Core Physical Therapy and Sports Performance Lumberjacks Invitational, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at Patterson High School.

In addition to the host squad Patterson, Central Catholic, Berwick, St. Martinville and South Lafourche will be in action.

Thursday, local action will feature Central Catholic meeting Berwick at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Berwick will meet St. Martinville at 5 p.m., while Patterson will play South Lafourche at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Central Catholic and South Lafourche will meet at 10 a.m., followed by a matchup between Patterson and St. Martinville at 11:30 a.m.