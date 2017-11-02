Patterson, Kaplan to meet for District 8-3A title Friday

Patterson braces for a ‘four- quarter war’ against Kaplan for the District 8-3A championship Friday at the Sugar Dome.

Patterson (6-3, 4-0) beat Erath 48-21 last week to punch its ticket to Friday’s showdown. The Lumberjacks jumped out to a 48-0 halftime lead, but then came the rain, the wind and the lightning, which seemed to energize Erath (0-9, 0-4).

Erath cut its deficit to 48-21 after three quarters, but following a lightning delay, the Lumberjacks’ defense held Erath from scoring any more.

Dajon Richard continued his stellar play, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. The junior also had 4 catches for 176 yards including an 88-yard touchdown catch.

Dontre Nicholas also carried 11 times for 73 yards and three touchdowns despite not completing the game due to injury.

Patterson had 392 yards of offense (168 rushing and 224 passing).

Quarterback Randy Paul completed 6 of 10 passes for 224 yards and two scores. Irving Celestine had one reception for 45 and a score, while Kia Schexnayder added a catch for 3 yards. Schexnayder also had a 55-yard kickoff return on the game’s opening play to set up a score.

Kaplan (6-3, 4-0) beat North Vermilion 31-7 last week.

“They run the Wing-T, and they’re a very physical offense,” Patterson Coach Ryan Stewart said. “The running back, No. 28 (Mac Thibeaux), can take it the distance on any play. He is a very talented runner who can do it all. They also move him around to try to get the ball in his hands in space.”

Thibeaux has carried 157 times for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the Pirates’ ground game, while backfield mate Braylon Romero has carried 133 times for 880 yards and four touchdowns and Matt Roden, 48 times for 258 yards with four touchdowns.

Quarterback Trae Case has completed 20 of 51 passes for 311 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Pirates’ leading receiver, Logan Roy, has eight catches for 133 yards and eight touchdowns.

“They’re just a tough group,” Stewart said. “They’re going to punch us in the mouth and cut the D-line’s legs all night. That’s why I hope our kids are ready for a four-quarter war. But there are somethings that we do that’s going to give them a lot trouble, too. I think if we can take their early burst, then we’ll have a really good chance to win the ball game.”

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Additional reporting by The Abbeville Meridional.