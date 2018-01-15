Patterson edges CCHS

The Patterson Lumberjacks outscored Central Catholic 22-13 in the second half for a come-from-behind 36-34 win in Morgan City Thursday in boys basketball action.

Trailing 21-14 at halftime, Patterson outscored Central Catholic 11-6 in the third period to cut its deficit to 27-25 heading into the final period. In the fourth quarter, Patterson outscored Central Catholic 11-7 for the narrow win.

Elijah Williams led Patterson with 12 points. Other Patterson scorers were Drew Lucas, nine; Tyrone Tillman, eight; Dajon Richard, six; and Reginald Talver, one.

Elijah Swan led Central Catholic with 11 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Brooks Thomas and D.J. Lewis with eight apiece; Davidyione Bias, four; and Taylor Blanchard, three.

Patterson (15-3) will return district play Friday when it travels to face Erath. The Lumberjacks will play at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Central Catholic (6-11) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face St. John.