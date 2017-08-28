Patterson eases by MCHS at Taco Bell Jamboree

Patterson got two touchdowns apiece from Dontre Nicholas and Dajon Richard as the Lumberjacks defeated Morgan City, 31-12, in the nightcap of Morgan City’s Taco Bell Jamboree at Tiger Stadium. The Lumberjacks scored four touchdowns and got two safeties on special teams to account for the scoring.

While the teams combined for three first-half touchdowns and a safety, the initial half was marred by penalties as things were chippy between the squads. On three occasions, the two teams were flagged for offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, and Morgan City’s Devonta Grogan was ejected with about 9 minutes remaining in the 15-minutes period.

Things were much calmer in the second half.

In all, the teams combined for 20 penalties for 206 yards.

In the first 15-minute half, Patterson struck first with a safety via a bad snap from the Morgan City 21 that went into the end zone on a punt attempt for a 2-0 lead with 12:59.

After receiving the ensuing free kick at the Morgan City 46, Patterson moved down the field for its first touchdown, which came on Nicholas’ 8-yard run. Bryce Daigle’s extra point was good for a 9-0 Patterson lead.

Later in the half, Patterson scored on its second drive on Nicholas’ 10-yard run. Daigle’s extra point made it 16-0 Patterson with 8:18 remaining before halftime.

While Morgan City was forced to punt on its third consecutive possession to begin the game, the Tigers recovered a punt that Patterson’s Jaymion Butler touched but couldn’t retain possession of at the Patterson 31. Butler left the game injured on the play, and Morgan City retained possession at the Patterson 31.

After Brocato connected with Logan Tingle on first down for an 18-yard completion, Marquil Singleton finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run. The Tigers’ two-point conversion failed, but it had cut its lead to 16-6 with 5:10 remaining in the half.

Patterson added three second-half scores as Richard scored on a pair of one-yard runs sandwiched around another Morgan City safety on a punt attempt for as much as a 31-6 lead with 7:09 remaining. The Tigers closed the game with a nice touchdown completion from Brocato to Tingle in which Tingle caught the ball over the defender’s helmet before racing down the Morgan City sideline for a 72-yard touchdown completion with about a minute left. The two-point conversion attempt failed, and the score stood at 31-12.

Morgan City had 60 yards of total offense. While the Tigers were limited to minus-22 yards rushing, that was due to 43 yards lost via the two safeties.

Tingle was Morgan City’s lone receiver with three catches for 87 yards and a score.

Brocato led the passing game as he completed 2 of 5 attempts for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Singleton rushed five times for 17 yards and one touchdown, while Trey Derouen led the team with seven carries for 19 yards.

Patterson totaled 190 yards of offense (145 rushing and 45 passing).

Richard led the offense with 13 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns, while he completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 45 yards. Nicholas added four carries for 50 yards and two scores.

Irvin Celestine led Patterson’s receivers with one reception for 34 yards.

Patterson will open its season Friday when it hosts Franklin at 7 p.m., while Morgan City will host Berwick in a 7 p.m. contest.

Berwick 20, South Plaquemines 6

The Berwick High School Panthers jumped out to a 13-0 first-half lead en route to a 20-6 victory a g a i n s t S o u t h Plaquemines in the first game of Friday’s Taco Bell Jamboree.

Berwick scored touchdowns on its second and third offensive series to take a 13-0 lead with 4:03 remaining in the first half.

Berwick’s first score came when quarterback Mitchell Sanford connected with wide receiver Kenan Jones for a 32-yard touchdown reception with 9:19 remaining in the opening quarter. The Panthers could not get the extra point off but led 6-0.

W h i l e S o u t h Plaquemines drove down to the Panthers’ 1 yard line on its ensuing drive, the drive stalled when on fourth down and goal from the Berwick 1, a bad snap resulted in a 14-yard loss and a turnover on downs.

Berwick converted the turnover on downs into points as Josh Jones concluded the drive with a 2-yard run with 4:03 remaining, and Seth Canty’s point-after attempt gave Berwick a 13-0 lead.

In the second half, Berwick gambled unsuccessfully on fourth down from its own 43, and South Plaquemines turned the turnover on downs into points, moving 43 yards in four plays, capped by quarterback Isaac Williams’ 18-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Bourgeois. Williams’ two-point run was no good, and Berwick led 13-6 with 6:49 remaining.

Berwick needed little time to respond as after a Keyon Singleton kickoff return to the South Plaquemines 46, Collin Louviere connected with Josh Jones for a 46-yard touchdown pass with 5:48 remaining. Canty’s point-after attempt was good for the final margin.

Berwick totaled 230 yards of offense (158 passing and 72 rushing). Denver Jenkins led the Panthers with two carries for 29 yards, both coming on fake punts, while Josh Jones had eight carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Sanford competed 6 of 21 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown, while Louviere connected on 2 of 6 passes for 50 yards and one score.

Kenan Jones led the receivers with three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, while Josh Jones caught three passes for 48 yards and a score.

South Plaquemines had 136 yards of offense (63 rushing and 73 passing).

Williams led the team with 10 carries for 38 yards. Williams completed 5 of 10 passes for 73 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, both recorded by Berwick’s Lucas Hatch.

Bourgeois led South Plaquemines’ receivers with two catches for 47 yards and a score.

Berwick will open its season Friday when it travels to face Morgan City in a 7 p.m. contest, while South Plaquemines will host Belle Chasse Friday at 7 p.m.