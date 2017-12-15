Patterson defeats St. Martinville 48-42

The Patterson Lumberjacks outscored St. Martinville 27-18 in the second half for a 48-42 victory in first-day action at Patterson’s Advance Physical Therapy Lumberjack Invitational.

While Patterson trailed 24-21 after being outscored 17-10 in the second period, the Lumberjacks responded with a 15-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter for a 36-32 lead after three quarters. The Lumberjacks outscored St. Martinville 12-10 in the final period.

Tyrone Tillman led Patterson with 18 points. Other Patterson scorers were Kai Schexnayder, nine; Elijah Williams, five; Drew Lucas, Irvin Celestine and RJ Talver, four each; and Dajon Richard and Kamiah Jones, two each.

Patterson (5-1) will return to action Friday when it meets Jeanerette in a 6:30 p.m. contest. The Lumberjacks will conclude the tournament Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. contest against South Lafourche.

CCHS defeats

Jeanerette

Central Catholic Jeanerette in three of four quarters en route to a 70-56 victory in first-day action at Patterson’s Advance Physical Therapy Lumberjack Invitational.

While Central Catholic took a 22-12 lead after a period of play, Jeanerette responded with a 19-10 scoring advantage in the second quarter to cut its halftime deficit to 32-31.

Central Catholic responded with a 20-13 third-quarter scoring advantage for a 52-44 lead after three quarters.

The Eagles shot 23 of 41 from the free throw line, while Jeanerette was 7 of 11 from the charity stripe. The Tigers made seven three-pointers, and Central Catholic hit five three-pointers.

Elijah Swan led three Eagles in double figures with 24 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Brooks Thomas, 17; Taylor Blanchard, 14: Davidyione Bias, six; DJ Lewis, five; and Seth Williams, four.

Central Catholic (3-1) will return to action in the tournament Friday when it meets Berwick at the tournament in an 8 p.m. contest. Saturday, the Eagles will play St. Martinville at 2 p.m.

Berwick falls to

South Lafourche

The Berwick Panthers fell to South Lafourche 57-54 at Patterson’s Advance Physical Therapy Lumberjack Invitational Thursday.

While Berwick trailed 10-8 after a quarter and 29-18 at the half, the Panthers trailed just 40-36 after three quarters.

While the Panthers outscored South Lafourche 18-17 in the fourth, it wasn’t enough.

Each team hit seven three-pointer. Josh Carver, who led Berwick with 23, led the Panthers with six three-pointers. Other Berwick scorers were Travis Whitehead, 11; Tavaris Howard, nine; Patrick Robertson, six; Dayton Clark, two; and Donald Tillman, one.

Berwick (3-6) will return to action Friday in the tournament when it meets Central Catholic in an 8 p.m. contest. Saturday, the Panthers will face Jeanerette in an 11 a.m. contest.

MCHS falls to

Breaux Bridge

The Morgan City Tigers’ six-game winning streak came to an end Thursday as the squad lost to Breaux Bridge 73-65 in New Iberia’s tournament.

While the game was tied at 14 after a period of play, Breaux Bridge outscored Morgan City 19-6 in the second period for a 33-20 halftime advantage. Breaux Bridge extended its lead to 52-38 after three quarters. Morgan City outscored its opponents 27-21 in the fourth period, but it wasn’t enough.

Taaj Daniels led Morgan City with 21 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Tywaun Walker and Kerwin Francois, 11 points each; Ke’Sean Francois, nine; Jared Singleton, seven; Morrquise Charles, four; and Tyson Boatman, two.

Morgan City (9-2) will return to action Friday in the tournament when it faces Northside in a 5:30 p.m. elimination game.