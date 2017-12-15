Patterson High School's annual Advance Physical Therapy Lumberjack Invitational began Thursday. Patterson, Berwick and Central Catholic are among the teams participating. In the left photo, Berwick High School's Travis Whitehead dunks during Thursday's 57-54 loss to South Lafourche. In the right photo, Patterson's Kai Schexnayder drives along the base line during the first half of the Lumberjacks' 48-42 victory against St. Martinville. (The Daily Review/Photos by Geoff Stoute)
Patterson defeats St. Martinville 48-42
The Patterson Lumberjacks outscored St. Martinville 27-18 in the second half for a 48-42 victory in first-day action at Patterson’s Advance Physical Therapy Lumberjack Invitational.
While Patterson trailed 24-21 after being outscored 17-10 in the second period, the Lumberjacks responded with a 15-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter for a 36-32 lead after three quarters. The Lumberjacks outscored St. Martinville 12-10 in the final period.
Tyrone Tillman led Patterson with 18 points. Other Patterson scorers were Kai Schexnayder, nine; Elijah Williams, five; Drew Lucas, Irvin Celestine and RJ Talver, four each; and Dajon Richard and Kamiah Jones, two each.
Patterson (5-1) will return to action Friday when it meets Jeanerette in a 6:30 p.m. contest. The Lumberjacks will conclude the tournament Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. contest against South Lafourche.
CCHS defeats
Jeanerette
Central Catholic Jeanerette in three of four quarters en route to a 70-56 victory in first-day action at Patterson’s Advance Physical Therapy Lumberjack Invitational.
While Central Catholic took a 22-12 lead after a period of play, Jeanerette responded with a 19-10 scoring advantage in the second quarter to cut its halftime deficit to 32-31.
Central Catholic responded with a 20-13 third-quarter scoring advantage for a 52-44 lead after three quarters.
The Eagles shot 23 of 41 from the free throw line, while Jeanerette was 7 of 11 from the charity stripe. The Tigers made seven three-pointers, and Central Catholic hit five three-pointers.
Elijah Swan led three Eagles in double figures with 24 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Brooks Thomas, 17; Taylor Blanchard, 14: Davidyione Bias, six; DJ Lewis, five; and Seth Williams, four.
Central Catholic (3-1) will return to action in the tournament Friday when it meets Berwick at the tournament in an 8 p.m. contest. Saturday, the Eagles will play St. Martinville at 2 p.m.
Berwick falls to
South Lafourche
The Berwick Panthers fell to South Lafourche 57-54 at Patterson’s Advance Physical Therapy Lumberjack Invitational Thursday.
While Berwick trailed 10-8 after a quarter and 29-18 at the half, the Panthers trailed just 40-36 after three quarters.
While the Panthers outscored South Lafourche 18-17 in the fourth, it wasn’t enough.
Each team hit seven three-pointer. Josh Carver, who led Berwick with 23, led the Panthers with six three-pointers. Other Berwick scorers were Travis Whitehead, 11; Tavaris Howard, nine; Patrick Robertson, six; Dayton Clark, two; and Donald Tillman, one.
Berwick (3-6) will return to action Friday in the tournament when it meets Central Catholic in an 8 p.m. contest. Saturday, the Panthers will face Jeanerette in an 11 a.m. contest.
MCHS falls to
Breaux Bridge
The Morgan City Tigers’ six-game winning streak came to an end Thursday as the squad lost to Breaux Bridge 73-65 in New Iberia’s tournament.
While the game was tied at 14 after a period of play, Breaux Bridge outscored Morgan City 19-6 in the second period for a 33-20 halftime advantage. Breaux Bridge extended its lead to 52-38 after three quarters. Morgan City outscored its opponents 27-21 in the fourth period, but it wasn’t enough.
Taaj Daniels led Morgan City with 21 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Tywaun Walker and Kerwin Francois, 11 points each; Ke’Sean Francois, nine; Jared Singleton, seven; Morrquise Charles, four; and Tyson Boatman, two.
Morgan City (9-2) will return to action Friday in the tournament when it faces Northside in a 5:30 p.m. elimination game.