Patterson comes back to defeat Berwick

The Patterson Lumberjacks overcame a huge first-quarter deficit against Berwick by outscoring the home standing Panthers in the next three quarters en route to a 48-45 win in both teams’ District 8-3A opener Wednesday.

Trailing 16-3 after a quarter, Patterson outscored Berwick 20-10 in the second period to cut its deficit to 26-23 at halftime.

The Lumberjacks took a 34-33 lead after three quarters and outscored Berwick 14-12 in the fourth quarter for the three-point win.

Tyrone Tillman led Patterson with 17 points, while Kai Schexnayder also reached double figures with 11 points. Other Patterson scorers were Dajon Richard and Drew Lucas with six points each, James Butler, four, and Reginald Talver and Elijah Williams with two each.

Josh Carver led Berwick with 11 points. Other Berwick scorers were Donald Tillman and Tavaris Howard with eight points apiece; Patrick Robertson, seven; Travis Whitehead, six; Dayton Clark, five; and John Coler, two.

Last week, Berwick finished play at North Vermilion’s tournament Friday with a 64-35 loss to Crowley.

Crowley led 12-6 after a quarter, 24-17 at halftime and 40-25 after three quarters.

Whitehead led Berwick with 11 points, while Howard also reached double figures with 10. Other Berwick scorers were Carver, four; Clark and Baline Louviere, three each; and Robertson and Reggie James, two apiece.

Berwick (6-9, 0-1) will play again Friday when it hosts Brusly in nondistrict action.

Prior to Wednesday’s matchup, Patterson finished play Friday at St. Martinville’s tournament with a 52-46 victory against St. Martinville.

No individual stats were submitted.

Patterson (11-3 overall, 1-0 in district) will return to action Friday when it continues district play with a home contest against David Thibodeaux.

MCHS falls to

St. Martinville

The Morgan City Tigers fell to St. Martinville 74-64 in Morgan City Tuesday.

St. Martinville outscored Morgan City in every quarter, taking a 17-13 lead after a quarter, a 32-25 halftime lead and a 49-40 lead after three quarters.

Tywaun Walker led Morgan City with 17 points, while Ke’Sean Francois also reached double figures with 12. Other Morgan City scorers were Jared Singleton, nine; Deondre Grogan and Kerwin Francois, eight apiece; Taaj Daniels, six; and Morrquise Charles, four.

Last week, Morgan City concluded play at North Vermilion’s tournament with a 71-49 win against Barbe.

Morgan City led 16-6 after a period of play, 40-22 at halftime and 62-36 after three quarters.

Kerwin Francois led three Morgan City players in double figures with 16 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Singleton and Walker with 12 points each; Daniels, eight; Ke’Sean Francois and Charles, seven each; Nylan Francois, four; and Grogan and Tyson Boatman, three each.

Morgan City (13-4) will return to action Friday when it travels to face Westgate.

CCHS finishes 1-2 at

E.D. White tourney

After falling to Central Lafourche 62-58 in overtime Thursday, Central Catholic defeated South Lafourche Friday 44-40 in overtime before falling to Terrebonne 44-38 Saturday.

Against Central Lafourche, the Trojans took a 10-7 lead after a quarter and led 27-24 at halftime. Central Lafourche extended its lead to 39-35 after three quarters before Central Catholic outscored it 19-15 in the fourth quarter to force overtime with the game tied at 54.

In the extra period, Central Lafourche outscored Central Catholic 8-4.

Elijah Swan led three Eagles in double figures with 22 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were DJ Lewis, 13; Brooks Thomas, 12; Davidyione Bias, six; and Taylor Blanchard, five.

Against South Lafourche, the Tarpons led 15-12 after a quarter and 32-26 at halftime. Central Catholic cut its deficit to 37-34 after three quarters. Central Catholic forced overtime after outscoring South Lafourche 6-3 in the final quarter to tie the game at 40 at the end of regulation.

In the overtime period, the Eagles outscored the Tarpons 4-0.

Blanchard and Swan led Central Catholic with 11 points apiece. Other Central Catholic scorers were Lewis, nine; Thomas, eight; Bias, three; and Seth Williams, two.

Against Terrebonne, Central Catholic trailed 9-6 after a quarter but took an 18-17 lead into halftime.

However, Terrebonne outscored Central Catholic 28-19 in the second half for the win. The Tigers took a 29-27 lead after three quarters before finishing the game with a 16-11 scoring advantage.

Lewis led Central Catholic with 15 points. Other Eagles’ scorers were Thomas and Swan with eight apiece and Blanchard, seven.

Central Catholic (6-6) will return to action this week when it begins play in Thomas Jefferson’s tournament, which starts Thursday and continues through Saturday.