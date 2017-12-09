Patterson, Berwick combine for 10 first-team selections

Patterson and Berwick High schools were led on the All-District 8-3A football team by a combined 10 first-team selections.

Patterson had six first-team picks, while Berwick had four.

The Lumberjacks’ first-team selections were: quarterback Dajon Richard; running back Dontre Nicholas, offensive lineman Zach Burke, defensive lineman DeAndre Diggs, linebacker Treylon Bennett and defensive back Jaymioun Butler.

Berwick’s first-team selections were wide receivers Kenan Jones and Josh Carver; defensive back Barrett Hover and place kicker Seth Canty.

Patterson had five second-team selections: wide receiver Irvin Celestine, offensive lineman Brad Beaubouef, offensive lineman Javin Turner, linebacker Jaylon Jennings and defensive back Drew Lucas.

Berwick had three second-team selections: quarterback Mitchell Sanford, running back Josh Jones and defensive back Lucas Hatch.

Patterson had six honorable mention selections: Kai Schexnayder, Austin Harden, Tron Clark, Reginald Tarver, Kemiah Jones and Kam Nicholas.

Thirteen Panthers earned honorable mention status: Cade Thibodeaux, Kenny Rhodes, Matthew Legendre, Tavaris Howard, Denver Jenkins, Collin Louviere, Noah Alhayek, Seth Giroir, James Crawford, Hunter Seneca, Keyon Singleton, Hayden Seneca and Tristan McGonagill.

Kaplan swept the individual honors as running back McCaylon Thibeaux was named Offensive Most Valubale Player, while linebacker Rhett Menard is the Defensive MVP. Kaplan’s Stephen Lotief was named Coach of the Year.

On the Academic All-District 8-3A squad, Patterson had two players selected, while Berwick had three.

Patterson’s selections were Burke and Beaubouef, while Berwick’s were Jerry Crowe, Hatch and Thibodeaux.

Below are the complete teams:

2017 District 8-3A

First Team All-District

QB, Dajon Richard, Jr., Patterson; RB, Macaylon Thibeaux, Sr., Kaplan; RB, Malik Criner, Jr., North Vermilion; RB, Dontre Nicholas, Sr., Patterson; WR, Kenan Jones, Sr., Berwick; WR, Josh Carver, Sr., Berwick; TE, Dane Wisendanger, Jr., Kaplan; OL, Austin Stelly, Sr., Kaplan; OL, Aaron Hebert, Sr., Kaplan; OL, Jax Harrington, Jr., Erath; OL, Zach Burke, Sr., Patterson; OL, Eli Dubois, Jr., North Vermilion; DL, Drake Griffin, Sr., North Vermilion; DL, DeAndre Diggs, Sr., Patterson; DL, Quintlan Cobb, Jr., Kaplan; DL, Omari Akebulan, Sr., Abbeville; LB, Rhett Menard, Sr., Kaplan; LB, Treylon Bennett, So., Patterson; LB, Logan Roy, Jr., Kaplan; LB, Payne Touchet, Sr., Erath; DB, Ryan Broussard, Sr., North Vermilion; DB, Barrett Hover, Jr., Berwick; DB, Jaymioun Butler, Jr., Patterson; DB, Mason Granger, Sr., Erath; Athlete, Trae Case, Sr., Kaplan; Return Specialist, Matt Roden, Sr., Kaplan; PK, Seth Canty, So., Berwick; Punter, Mason Granger, Sr., Erath; Offensive MVP, McCaylon Thibeaux, Sr., Kaplan; Defensive MVP, Rhett Menard, Sr., Kaplan; District Coach of the Year, Stephen Lotief, Kaplan.

2017 District 8-3A

Second Team All-District

QB, Mitchell Sanford, Jr., Berwick; QB, Garrett Becker, Jr., North Vermilion; RB, Braylon Romero, Jr., Kaplan; RB, Josh Jones, Jr., Berwick; RB, Mason Granger, Sr., Erath; WR, Luke Frederick, Jr., Erath; WR, Irvin Celestine, Jr., Patterson; TE, Cooper Derouen, Sr., North Vermilion; OL, Brad Beaubouef, Sr., Patterson; OL, Justin Mayard, Jr., North Vermilion; OL, Anthony Demarco, So., Kaplan; OL, Javin Turner, Jr., Patterson; OL, DeShawn Campbell, So., Abbeville; DL, Jax Harrington, Jr., Erath; DL, Tyler Stelly, Jr., Kaplan; DL, Larry Kelly, Sr., Erath; DL, Kieran Shelvin, Jr., Abbeville; LB, Caleb Jagneaux, Sr., Erath; LB, Jaylon Jennings, Sr., Patterson; LB, Kevin Dennis, Jr., Abbeville; LB, Kade Hebert, Sr., North Vermilion; DB, Kendrick Baudoin, So., North Vermilion; DB, Drew Lucas, Jr., Patterson; DB, Drake Abshire, Jr., Kaplan; DB, Lucas Hatch, Sr., Berwick; Return Specialist, Tavion Menard, Jr., Abbeville; PK, Reed Renfrow, Jr., Kaplan; PK, Hunter Hulin, Jr., North Vermilion; Punter, Darian Duhon, So., North Vermilion.

2017 District 8-3A

Honorable Mention All-District

Kaplan: Hayden Hebert, Michael Lotief, Ashton Gaspard, Beau Matthews, Lane Marceaux, Nathan Sistrunk and Dillon Hargrave.

North Vermilion: Joel Pigron, Creed Rudd and Michael Pereida.

Abbeville: Zhyeathin Shelvin, Channing Spears, Hunter Verrett, Garrett Hebert, Chance Porter, Dominick Nunez, Jesiah Angeles, Kalun Domingue, Tavis Briggs, Christian Alvarez, Dieon Williams, Junus Derouen and Noah Vaughn.

Patterson: Kai Schexnayder, Austin Harden, Tron Clark, Reginald Tarver, Kemiah Jones and Kam Nicholas.

Erath: Hunter Collins, Curtis Cormier, Zach Domingue, Matt Domingues, Gage Hebert, Luke LeBlanc, Johnny Nguyen, Nick Nguyen, John Pupera, J.P. Touchet and Lane Toups.

Berwick: Cade Thibodeaux, Kenny Rhodes, Matthew Legendre, Tavaris Howard, Denver Jenkins, Collin Louviere, Noah Alhayek, Seth Giroir, James Crawford, Hunter Seneca, Keyon Singleton, Hayden Seneca and Tristan McGonagill.

2017 District 8-3A

Academic All-District

Erath: Mason Granger, Jean-Paul Touchet, Payne Touchet, Tanner Harris and Caleb Jagneaux; North Vermilion: Cooper Derouen; Patterson: Zachary Burke and Brad Beaubouef; Kaplan: Lane Marceaux, Rhett Menard and McCaylon Thibeaux; Berwick: Jerry Crowe, Lucas Hatch and Cade Thibodeaux; and Abbeville: Kalun Domingue, Garrett Hebert and Dominick Nunez.