Nelson, Hebb and Hill on Class 1-A All-State team

Central Catholic High School lands three on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State teams.

Juniors Parker Nelson, Nathan Hebb and Michael-Anthony Hill are all honorable mention selections. The Central Catholic Eagles ended the season 6-5 following a loss in the opening round of Division IV playoffs against Ouachita Christian.

“These guys were leaders for us as underclassmen, and we expect big things from them and the rest of that junior class going forward,” Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said.

Nelson played inside nose guard on the defensive line for Central Catholic.

“Parker did a very good job of being disruptive in the run game for us this season, despite being double-teamed on nearly every snap,” Minton said. “He had 27 tackles for losses which is great for a defensive lineman.”

Hebb was the Eagles’ middle linebacker this season.

“Hebb played nearly every snap of every ball game for us because he also started on offense,” Minton said. “He was the team’s leading tackler and he’s another one who’s been a good leader.”

Hill played right guard on offensive line for Central Catholic.

“We did a lot to the right side because he was over there,” Minton said. “Michael-Anthony was the leader of the O-line, making sure the guys were in the correct pass protections or blocking schemes.”

Lafayette Christian landed four on the Class 1A All-State first-team including quarterback Zachary Clement (outstanding player); Logan Gabriel (athlete); Martin Lee (linebacker) and Sage Ryan (kick returner). Vermilion Catholic’s Ethan Lege was selected at wide receiver. Other Class 1-A honorable mentions are Colin Lahaye, Lafayette Christian; Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic; Quintin Mitchell, Vermilion Catholic; Princeton Malbrue, Lafayette Christian and Peyton Dinger, Centerville.