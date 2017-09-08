Morgan City, Patterson win volleyball games

Morgan City High School defeated St. Martinville 3-1 (28-26, 18-25, 25-21, 25-10) in prep volleyball action at Morgan City Thursday.

The Lady Tigers recorded seven aces and seven solo blocks in the win.

Sh’Diamond Holly, Kennedy Hebert and Jolee Nini led the squad. Holly had 19 kills, one dig and one solo block, while Hebert recorded 11 kills, five digs and three solo blocks. Nini turned in 32 assists, three aces and two digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors were Allie Vincent, one assist, two aces and 11 digs; McKenzi Smith, 10 digs; Jamie Francois, one kill, one assist and two solo blocks; and Karmen Peterson, one kill and one solo block.

Morgan City (4-3) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Delcambre. Freshman action is set for a 4 p.m. start with junior varsity and varsity to follow.

Patterson

sweeps Franklin

The Patterson Lumberjills won their season opener with a 3-0 sweep of Franklin.

Patterson won the games by scores of 25-5, 25-22 and 25-16.

No individual stats were available.

Patterson (1-0) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Ellender at 4 p.m.

Berwick falls at H.L. Bourgeois’ tournament

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell twice at H.L. Bourgeois’ tournament Thursday as H.L. Bourgeois and De La Salle both defeated the local squad.

H.L. Bourgeois won 2-0 (25-14, 25-15), while De La Salle won 2-0)25-13, 25-22).

Berwick (2-3) will return to action in the tournament Saturday.