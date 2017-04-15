Morgan City, Patterson and Berwick begin softball playoffs Saturday

High school softball playoffs will begin Saturday for three of the Tri-City area’s four teams.

Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson will be in action.

Morgan City (23-3), Class 4A’s No. 3-ranked squad, will host No. 30 Pearl River (8-15) at 11 a.m. in Morgan City.

Meanwhile, Patterson (10-18), Class 3A’s No. 24 seed, will travel to face No. 9 seed St. James (20-4) at 11 a.m.

In another local contest, Berwick (13-15), Class 3A’s No. 16 seed, will host No. 17 seed and District 8-3A foe Kaplan (12-16) at 1 p.m.

Central Catholic (22-9) also qualified for the postseason as the No. 5 seed in the Division IV playoff bracket. However, because there are not enough teams to play a Bi-District round, the teams automatically begin play in the regional round.

Central Catholic will host No. 12 seed and District 7-1A foe Lafayette Christian (15-11) Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Bayou Vista Community Center.