Morgan City, Berwick to meet in Week 1

Morgan City and Berwick are bracing for another slugfest Friday night.

The local teams have developed quite a rivalry facing off on the first week of the season, with Friday’s game at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.

The Panthers beat the Tigers 27-21 last season, going on to an 8-3 record and a playoff berth, while MCHS finished 3-7.

“We are really excited to play this game,” first-year Morgan City Coach Eric Howard said. “The kids have worked really hard, and they deserve a game like this. We’ve been gearing up for Berwick. We didn’t even look at Patterson jamboree week.

“We know Berwick is a quality team, but face it: all the kids know each other, live five minutes away from each other and talk on social media,” Howard added. “So I don’t need a pregame speech. It will be a pregame count down.”

Morgan City lost to Patterson, 31-12, in the finale of the Morgan City’s Taco Bell Jamboree last week at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers closed the game with a nice touchdown completion from Alex Brocato to Logan Tingle. The catch-and-run covered 72-yards.

Morgan City had 60 yards of total offense. The Tigers only could muster minus-22 yards rushing due to 43 yards loss via two safeties.

Tingle was Morgan City’s lone receiver with three catches for 87 yards and a score.

Brocato led the passing game, hitting 2-of-5 passes for 87 yards and a score.

Trey Derouen had seven carries for 19 yards, and Marquil Singleton carried five times for 17 yards and a score.

“I think the team that handles their emotions early will be in good position to win the game,” Howard said.

Berwick upended South Plaquemines, 20-6, in the early game of the Taco Bell Jamboree.

The Panthers jumped out to a 13-0 first-half lead, scoring on their second and third offensive possessions. Berwick’s first score came when quarterback Mitchell Sanford hooked up with wide receiver standout Kenan Jones for a 32 yard score. Running back Josh Jones added a short run for the 13-0 lead.

Keyon Singleton set up the Panthers next score with a long kickoff return before Collin Louviere connected with Josh Jones for 46-yard touchdown pass with 5:48 remaining.

Berwick totaled 230 yards of offense (158 passing and 72 rushing).

Denver Jenkins led the Berwick rushers with two carries for 29 yards, while Josh Jones had eight carries for 23 yards and a score.

Sanford completed 6-of-21 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown, while Louviere connected on 2-of-6 passes for 50 yards and a score.

Kenan Jones led the receivers with three catches for 80 yards and a score, while Josh Jones caught three passes for 48 yards and a score.

Berwick Coach Eric Holden was not available for comment.

Friday’s kickoff is 7 p.m.