MCHS sweeps Berwick in 10th annual Pink Game

Morgan City High School swept Berwick 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-22) in Morgan City’s 10th annual Pink Game Monday in Morgan City.

Prior to the game, Morgan City and Berwick players gathered to present a check valued at $7,058.60 to Roots and Ribbons, a local foundation that will distribute the money to help St. Mary Parish Cancer patients.

Additionally, each school had an honorary server, Morgan City High School’s was Colleen Hammonds Keller, aunt of Morgan City High School statistician Bailee Hoggatt, while Berwick’s was Antionette “Netty” Small, a Berwick High School teach who is battling breast cancer.

As for the District 8-III match, Berwick seized the momentum in the first games before Morgan City rallied later in each set for the win.

In game one, Berwick took as much as a 7-2 lead on Maci Broussard’s ace before Morgan City rallied to take the lead on the third of three Allie Vincent aces.

The game went back and forth before Morgan City seized the lead for good at 14-13 on a Berwick hitting error out of bounds.

In game two, Berwick jumped out again to a 7-2 lead after a Morgan City service error.

While Morgan City cut its deficit later in the set, Berwick held onto the lead for quite some time before Morgan City tied the game at 15 on Karmen Peterson’s kill and took its first lead on Sh’Diamond Holly’s kill.

The Lady Tigers never trailed the remainder of the contest.

In game three, Morgan City never trailed, taking as much as a seven-point lead at 17-10 on a Berwick hit in the net.

However, the Lady Panthers rallied and got the score within two points multiple times, the last n a Morgan City service error to cut its deficit to 23-21.

Morgan City, though, closed out the game, scoring two of the last three points to win the match 25-22.

Kennedy Hebert led Morgan City with 13 kills, one assist, one ace, six digs and two solo blocks. Other top Morgan City contributors were Holly, 12 kills and one solo block; Jolee Nini, 28 assists, two aces and two digs; Haylie Crappell, one kill, two aces and four digs; Vincent, two aces and nine digs; and McKenzi Smith, five digs.

Alyssa Gray led Berwick with four kills, seven assists, one ace, 14 digs and one solo block. Other top Berwick contributors were Lauren Skinner, six kills, two digs, one solo block and one block assist; Brittany Roberie, three aces and 16 digs; Henry, five assists and 10 digs; Broussard, two aces and seven digs; Abby Sanford, nine digs; Morgan Toups, one kill, three digs and one solo block; Ryleigh Arnold, one assist, three digs and one solo block; and Katie Conrad, two kills, one dig and one block assist.

Berwick finishes 2-2 at tournament

The Berwick Lady Panthers finished 2-2 at Baton Rouge High’s tournament this weekend, defeating Runnels and Division II Woodlawn but falling to Division I Baton Rouge High and University Lab.

Against Runnels, Berwick won 2-0 (25-16, 25-10).

Berwick had 10 aces in the victory.

Gray led Berwick with three kills, three assists, one ace and four digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Hanna McCue, six kills and one assist; Henry, six assists, one ace and two digs; and Roberie, five aces and two digs.

Against Baton Rouge High, Berwick fell 2-0 (25-7, 25-12).

Gray led Berwick with two kills, two assists, three digs and one block assist. Other top Berwick contributors were Roberie, seven digs; Toups, one kill, one dig, one solo block and one block assist; Henry, three assists and two digs; and Megan Lipari, two kills, one dig

Against Woodlawn, Berwick won 2-1 (16-25, 30-28, 15-8).

Gray led Berwick with eight kills, six assists, one ace and 23 digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Conrad, seven kills, one assist, two digs and one solo block; Henry, two kills, 10 assists, one ace and six digs; Skinner, eight kills and two digs; Roberie, 14 digs; Arnold, three kills, five assists and one dig; Broussard, one kill, two aces and eight digs; Sanford, three aces and four digs; Toups, three kills, one assist, four digs and one solo block; and McCue, two kills, two assists, three digs and one solo block

Against University Lab, Berwick fell 2-0 (25-8, 25-18).

Henry led Berwick with one kill, five assists and seven digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Gray, one kill, one assist and six digs; McCue, three kills, two digs and one solo block; and Broussard and Sanford, one ace and three digs apiece.

MCHS splits

weekend games

The Morgan City Lady Tigers split its games Saturday as the squad fell to Division 2 South Terrebonne before defeating Division 1 Central Lafourche.

Both matches went to five games.

Against South Terrebonne, ranked No. 5 in last week’s Louisiana High School Athletic Association power rankings, Morgan City fell 3-2. Morgan City dropped game one 25-20 before winning game two 25-18. The Lady Tigers fell in game three 25-5 before winning game four 25-21. South Terrebonne won the fifth-and-deciding game 15-7.

Against Central Lafourche, Morgan City dropped the first two games by scores of 25-19 and 25-18 before winning three straight games by scores of 25-22, 26-24 and 15-9.

No individual statistics were available for either game.