MCHS routs Berwick 83-53

Morgan City High School routed Berwick High 83-53 Friday at Morgan City High School.

The Tigers outscored their visitors in every quarter, taking a 14-8 lead after a period of play, a 39-24 lead at the half and a 61-36 advantage after three quarters.

Four Tigers reached double figured led by Ke’Sean Francois’ 20 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Kerwin Francois, 18; Morrquise Charles, 17; Tywaun Walker, 12; Taaj Daniels and Tyland Boatman, six each; and Deondre Grogan, five.

Josh Carver led Berwick with 16 points, while Tavaris Howard also reached double figures with 15. Other Berwick scorers were Donald Tillman, seven; Patrick Robertson, six; Reggie James, four; Dayton Clark, three; and Travis Whitehead, two.

Berwick had five three-pointers, while Morgan City connected on eight.

Berwick (1-4) will return to action Wednesday when it travels to face Catholic High of New Iberia.

Morgan City (6-1) will host Plaquemine Tuesday. Junior varsity action is set for a 5:30 p.m. start with varsity to follow.

Patterson wins two

Patterson bounced back from Thursday’s opening-day loss at Brusly’s tournament with wins Friday and Saturday.

Friday, Patterson defeated Mentorship Academy 70-52, while Saturday, Patterson topped Family Christian Academy 63-45.

Against Mentorship Academy, Elijah Williams led Patterson with 19 points, while RJ Talver added 13 points. Other Patterson scorers were Drew Lucas, nine; Dajon Richard, eight; Kai Schexnayder , seen; Tyrone Tillman, five; Irvin Celestine, four; and Tron Clark and Austin Harden, two each.

Against Family Christian Academy, Patterson outscored its opponents in three of four quarters. Patterson took a 15-6 lead after a quarter, and led 29-16 at the half. While Family Christian cut its lead to 37-30 after three quarters, Patterson outscored Family Christian 26-15 in the final period.

Talver led Patterson with 20 points, while Schexnayder and Tillman each reached double figures with 17 and 12 points, respectively. Other Patterson scorers were Williams, five, and Richard and Lucas, four each.

Patterson (3-1) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Jeanerette.

CCHS defeats

E.D. White

The Central Catholic Eagles held off E.D. White for a 53-48 victory at Centerville’s Tournament of the Teche Friday.

E.D. White outscored Central Catholic 17-14 in the final period but couldn’t make up its deficit for the comeback win.

The Cardinals led 8-6 after a quarter of play and 23-22 at the half.

Central Catholic took the lead in the third quarter, outscoring E.D. White 17-8 for a 39-31 lead after three quarters.

Brooks Thomas led Central Catholic with 18 points, while Taylor Blanchard also reached double figures with 10 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Elijah Swan, nine; DJ Lewis, seven; Davidyione Bias, five; and Seth Williams, four.

Central Catholic (1-1) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Teurlings Catholic in Lafayette.

Lady Eagles place 3 rd

at tourney

Central Catholic’s Lady Eagles placed third at the Jack Becker Classic, splitting their two games this weekend.

After falling to Thibodaux 46-36 Friday, Central Catholic responded with a 74-71 double-overtime win against Ascension Christian Saturday.

Against Thibodaux, Aaliyah Poole led Central Catholic with 20 points, while Lay Bertrand added eight.

Against Ascension Christian, Yani Johnson led the Eagles with 26 points, while Poole and Bertrand added 21 points apiece.

Central Catholic (4-2) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Teurlings Catholic in Lafayette.

Lady Tigers drop

two games

The Morgan City High School Lady Tigers dropped two games at Central Lafourche’s tournament Saturday.

Morgan City fell to Hahnville 55-31 and to St. Charles Catholic 42-32.

No individual stats were available.

Morgan City (3-6) will return to action Thursday when it travels to Baton Rouge to face Capital in a 4 p.m. contest in first-day action of Broadmoor’s tournament.

Berwick falls

to St. James

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell to St. James 44-27 at White Castle’s tournament Saturday.

Maci Broussard led Berwick with 12 points on four three-pointers, while Madison Carline had 10 points, nine of those courtesy of three-pointers.

Berwick (0-4) will return to action Wednesday when it travels to face Catholic High-New Iberia.