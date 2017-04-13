MCHS rally falls short against Vandebilt Catholic

The Morgan City Tigers’ late rally against Vandebilt Catholic fell short as the Tigers were defeated, 7-5, in District 7-4A action in Morgan City Wednesday.

Trailing 7-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, Morgan City scored three runs to cut its deficit to 7-5.

However, the squad could get no closer.

While Morgan City outhit Vandebilt Catholic 8-6, the Tigers committed eight errors to Vandebilt’s single miscue. Just one of Vandebilt’s seven runs were earned.

Vandebilt Catholic jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and took leads of 4-1 after four innings, 6-2 after five complete and 7-3 after the sixth inning.

Mitchell Mancuso led Morgan City with a 2-for-4 performance with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run, while Ross Albritton added a 2-for-4 day with a double, an RBI and a run. William LaRocca finished 1-for-4 with an RBI to round out the top Morgan City offensive contributors.

Logan Tingle suffered the loss. In six innings, he surrendered seven runs (one earned) on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Morgan City (14-15 overall, 6-5 in district) and Vandebilt Catholic will meet again Thursday in Houma in district play. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

CCHS sweeps

doubleheader

Central Catholic claimed at least a share of the District 7-1A crown with a doubleheader sweep of Gueydan in Amelia Wednesday.

The Eagles won the games by scores of 11-1 and 14-4.

Central Catholic, which has a two-game lead against Ascension Episcopal in the district race, can win the title outright with a win against the Blue Gators in either of their two matchups next week.

Against Gueydan, Central Catholic led just 2-1 after two innings, but erupted for five runs in the third for a 7-1 lead.

The Eagles added three runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.

Thomas Garber and Drake Angeron led the Eagles offensively. Garber finished 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and a run, while Angeron was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and three runs. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors included Mitchel Lemoine, 2-for-3, a double, two RBIs and a run; Blake Hidalgo, 1-for-3, an RBI, a stolen base and a run; Brooks Thomas, 1-for-3, an RBI and a stolen base; and Adam Dupuis, 1-for-3, an RBI.

Thomas Mire earned the win. In six innings, he surrendered one run (one earned) on four hits with one walk, one hit batter and fanned seven.

In game two, the score was tied at 2 after an inning, but Central Catholic exploded for 10 runs in the second for a 12-4 lead.

The Eagles added a run each in the third and fifth innings to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.

Lemoine led the Eagles with a 3-for-4 performance with three RBIs and a run. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors included Bryce Grizzaffi, 2-for-4, a triple, three RBIs, a stolen base and a run; Angeron, 3-for-4, two doubles, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs; Thomas, 1-for-3, a double, two RBIs and a run; Tyler Longman, 2-for-3, an RBI; Adam Dupuis, 2-for-2, a stolen base and two runs; Garber, 2-for-3, a run; and Hidalgo and Nathan Hebb, an RBI, a stolen base and a run apiece.

Thomas earned the win in relief. In three innings, he held Gueydan hitless and fanned four.

Luke Barbier started for Central Catholic, and in two innings, he surrendered four runs (none earned) on three hits with two walks and fanned three.

Central Catholic (21-7, 12-0), which has won eight straight, will return to action Monday when it travels to face Jesuit, Division I’s fourth-ranked squad. Central Catholic is ranked No. 1 in Division IV. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.