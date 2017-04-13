MCHS' Makye Richard, Tywaun Walker earn Class 4A Honorable Mention All-State honors

Two members of the Morgan City High School boys’ basketball team were recognized with honorable mention honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State teams.

Senior Makye Richard and junior Tywaun Walker earned the recognition.

Richard averaged 12.6 points per game, while Walker average 11.6 points a contest.

“I'm excited to see that Makye and Tywaun were recognized by the sports writers in the state,” Morgan City Coach J.P. Piper said. “I thought they both had great seasons, and I am excited about the foundation they laid for next season.”

Morgan City advanced to the second round of the postseason this season, falling in the second round to No. 3 seed and eventual state semifinalist Westgate, 68-62. Morgan City finished its season with a 19-10 mark.

District 7-4A, which Morgan City competed in, was well-represented on the all-state teams.

Ellender’s Davontavean Martin, a first-team selection, was chosen as Class 4A’s Outstanding Player.

Assumption’s Jahein Spencer was a second-team selection along with Ellender’s Marquie Mosely.

South Lafourche’s Seth Borne and South Terrebonne’s Connor Brunet were honorable mention selections.

Additional reporting by www.theadvocate.com/sports