Makye Richard
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Tywaun Walker
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

MCHS' Makye Richard, Tywaun Walker earn Class 4A Honorable Mention All-State honors

Thu, 04/13/2017 - 1:08pm Geoffrey Stoute
Staff Report

Two members of the Morgan City High School boys’ basketball team were recognized with honorable mention honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State teams.
Senior Makye Richard and junior Tywaun Walker earned the recognition.
Richard averaged 12.6 points per game, while Walker average 11.6 points a contest.
“I'm excited to see that Makye and Tywaun were recognized by the sports writers in the state,” Morgan City Coach J.P. Piper said. “I thought they both had great seasons, and I am excited about the foundation they laid for next season.”
Morgan City advanced to the second round of the postseason this season, falling in the second round to No. 3 seed and eventual state semifinalist Westgate, 68-62. Morgan City finished its season with a 19-10 mark.
District 7-4A, which Morgan City competed in, was well-represented on the all-state teams.
Ellender’s Davontavean Martin, a first-team selection, was chosen as Class 4A’s Outstanding Player.
Assumption’s Jahein Spencer was a second-team selection along with Ellender’s Marquie Mosely.
South Lafourche’s Seth Borne and South Terrebonne’s Connor Brunet were honorable mention selections.
Additional reporting by www.theadvocate.com/sports

