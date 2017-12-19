MCHS holds fall sports banquet

Morgan City High School’s swimming team came away with awards at the school’s fall sports banquet Monday night. Honored were, from left, Kyle Ring, best newcomer — boys; Christopher Pitre, Fighting Tiger award — boys; Madeline Albritton, best newcomer — girls; Mitch Mancuso; Mallory Fontenot, captain’s award — girls; Jean’ Pat Dupuy, Michael Vining award, overall team captain and most valuable player award; and Carson Gagliano, captain’s award — boys. Leah Stockstill earned the Fighting Tiger award — girls. State medals went to Gagliano, 16th, 100 fly; Dupuy, third, 100 free and fourth, 50 free; and Gagliano, Ring, Mancuso and Dupuy, fifth, men’s 200 free relay and eighth, men’s 400 free.