MCHS to feature more height in 2017

The Morgan City High School volleyball team will enter this season with more height than normal.

Morgan City Coach Christy Theriot’s squad will be led by senior Kennedy Hebert, a first-team all-district hitter two years ago, and junior Sh’Diamond Holly, a first-team all-district middle blocker in 2016.

Theriot said she was optimistic about this season.

“The kids are working hard, and they are getting along well,” Theriot said earlier this month. “There’s no finger pointing or anything.”

Morgan City will look to build on last season in which the squad fell to Lusher Charter in the first round of the Division III postseason.

One key position the squad will have to replace this year is its setter, as last year’s first-team AllDistrict setter Abby Reynaud graduated. Theriot said she was looking at junior Jolee Nini at the position, while senior Allie Vincent likely will do

some setting, too.

“She and Allie, they both have to get a little more consistent,” Theriot said.

On the front row, Hebert likely will join Holly at the middle blocker position.

“She’s stepping up her game,” Theriot said of Holly.

Vincent probably will play at right side hitter, while senior Scottie Metrejean could, too, along with sometime in the back row. Junior Karmen Peterson also will likely be an outside hitter for Morgan City, while sophomore Jamia

Francois will likely be the team’s right side hitter.

“She’s a big kid for us on the front, so she should help with the blocking of most people’s big outside hitter,” Theriot said of Francois.

Freshman Haylie Crappell also will play on the outside.

“She’s not a big kid but just an athlete,” Theriot said.

Defensively, junior McKenzi Smith likely will be the team’s libero, while fellow junior Hallie Blanchard probably will play defense, too. Junior Daysha Tivet may see time on defense as well.

As for Morgan City’s schedule, the squad will face several teams from a year ago that had postseason success. Among those are Assumption, the Division II state runner-up last season; South Terrebonne and Sam Houston, Division II quarterfinalists a year ago; and St. Martinville, a Division III quarterfinalist in 2016.

In addition to its own tournament, Morgan City will play at tournaments hosted by Assumption, Terrebonne and Dunham.

In district, Morgan City will face powerhouses E.D. White and Vandebilt Catholic, along with rival Berwick. Vandebilt Catholic advanced to the Division II semifinals a year ago.

“The schedule is a little bit of everything,” Theriot said. “Hopefully, some wins, but some of them are competitive I think, and some of the choices, I think we’ll face some tougher teams and test us and get us ready for district.”