MCHS Fall Athletic Awards presented

Morgan City High School held its Fall Athletic Awards ceremony Tuesday night at the school’s multipurpose building. Athletes in football, swimming and volleyball were honored.

Coaches presenting awards and letterman honors included Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Chris Stroud, assistant football coaches Joshua Grizzaffi, Trent Higginbotham and Hunter Perrin, Co-head Swim Coaches Leah Begley and Carlo Gagliano, and Head Volleyball Coach Christy Theriot.

After an inspirational speech, Stroud began the evening with football awards. Khai Hartley was presented the Fighting Tiger Award. The most improved honor went to Hilton Hebert.

Most Valuable Player awards went to Dylan Tingle, special teams; Devonta Grogan, offensive; Nathan Campbell, defensive; and Hayden Barron, scout team.

For the swim team, the Fighting Tiger Award went to Emma Loupe. Most improved went to Emerald Begley and Daniel Martinez.

Taking home the highest point honor was Madeline Albritton and Carson Gagliano. Gagliano and Albritton also earned the State Championship Division III awards.

The Fighting Tiger Award for volleyball was earned by Mariah Pleasant.

Jamia Francois received the offensive award and Brynn Stephens earned the defensive award. Selected as MVP was Haylie Crappell.