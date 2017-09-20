MCHS defeats South Terrebonne in 5; CCHS wins tourney

Morgan City High School defeated Division II South Terrebonne 3-2 (25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14) in Morgan City Monday.

As a team, Morgan City had 45 kills, 37 assists, 61 digs and 11 solo blocks.

Sh’diamond Holly, Kennedy Hebert and Jolee Nini led the team. Holly had 21 kills and five solo blocks, while Hebert recorded 14 kills, 15 digs and four solo blocks. Nini contributed three kills, 36 assists and seven digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Karmen Peterson, six kills and three digs; Haylie Crappell, one kill, three aces and six digs; Allie Vincent, one ace and 13 digs; McKenzi Smith, 10 digs; Hallie Blanchard, six digs; and Jamia Francois, one assist, one dig and two solo blocks.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City won 2-1 (25-19, 20-25, 15-12).

As a team, Morgan City had eight aces and four solo blocks.

Mary Vincent led Morgan City with four kills, 19 assists, five aces, one dig and one solo block. Other top Morgan City contributors were Peterson, nine kills, one ace and one dig; Francois, seven kills and three solo blocks; and Daysha Tivet, 10 digs.

Last week, Morgan City finished 3-1 at its Lady Tiger Classic.

Morgan City defeated West St. Mary and Division 1 Hahnville Thursday and Division 2 Sam Houston Saturday before being eliminated from the tournament by Division 1 H.L. Bourgeois.

Against West St. Mary, Morgan City won 2-0 (25-4, 25-3).

Morgan City had 16 aces.

Nini led Morgan City with seven assists, four aces and one dig. Other top Morgan City contributors included Hebert, two kills and six aces; Holly, three kills and one solo block; Crappell, two kills, two aces and one dig; and Scottie Metrejean, one assist and two aces.

Against Hahnville, Morgan City won 2-1 (25-18, 14-25, 15-12).

Morgan City had five solo blocks in the win.

Nini and Holly led Morgan City. Nini had one kill, 20 assists and three digs, while Holly contributed 11 kills and one solo block. Other top Morgan City contributors were Hebert, eight kills, one ace, two digs and two solo blocks; Smith, three aces and four digs; Allie Vincent, eight digs; Francois, one kill and one solo block; and Crappell, one dig and one solo block.

Against Sam Houston, Morgan City won 2-0 (25-14, 25-20).

Nini, Hebert and Holly led Morgan City. Nini had 15 assists and one dig, while Hebert contributed seven kills, five digs and three solo blocks. Holly added nine kills and one dig. Other top Morgan City contributors were Crappell, three kills, one assist, one ace and three digs; Smith, two kills, one ace and three digs; and Allie Vincent, one ace and five digs.

Against H.L. Bourgeois, Morgan City fell 2-0 (25-23, 25-19).

Morgan City had nine solo blocks.

Hebert led Morgan City with four kills, one assist, four digs and four solo blocks. Other top contributors were Nini, one kill, nine assists, one ace and one dig; Holly, three kills, one assist and four solo blocks; Francois, one kill, one dig and one solo block; and Smith, one ace and two digs.

Morgan City will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Division 1 Destrehan.

Berwick finishes weekend 2-1 at Lady Tiger Classic

Berwick High School finished the weekend 2-1 at Morgan City’s Lady Tiger Classic with wins against Division 2 Carencro and Division 1 Thibodaux before being eliminated by Division 1 H.L. Bourgeois.

Against Carencro, Berwick won 2-0 (25-13, 25-15).

Berwick had seven aces.

Morgan Toups led Berwick with seven kills, one solo block and one block assist. Other top Berwick contributors were Hannah Henry, nine assists, two aces and one dig; Alyssa Gray, three kills, five assists and five digs; Hanna McCue, four kills, one dig and one solo block; Brittany Roberie, one kill, two aces and three digs; and Ryleigh Arnold, two kills, one solo block and one block assist.

Against Thibodaux, Berwick won 2-1 (25-12, 25-27, 15-11).

Berwick had six aces and four solo blocks.

Gray and Henry led Berwick. Gray had five kills, seven assists and four digs, while Henry contributed two kills, 12 assists and four digs. Other top Berwick contributors were Toups, seven kills and two digs; Katie Conrad, four kills, two aces, two digs and one solo block; Maci Broussard, three aces and 10 digs; Roberie, one ace and 13 digs; and Abby Sanford, 10 digs

Against H.L. Bourgeois, Berwick fell 2-0 (25-9, 25-21).

Toups and Gray led Berwick. Toups had six kills, one dig, two solo blocks and two block assists, while Gray contributed two kills, three assists, six digs and one block assist. Other top Berwick contributors included Arnold, one assist, three digs and one block assist; Henry, six assists and one dig; Roberie, eight digs; Megan Lipari, one kill, one ace and three digs; and Broussard, five digs.

Berwick will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Division 2 Assumption.

CCHS wins

Brusly’s tourney

Central Catholic won Brusly’s tournament Saturday with a 5-1 record.

After finishing pool play 2-1 with wins against Division 4 opponents Delcambre and John Curtis and a loss to Division 1 Baton Rouge High, the Lady Eagles reeled off three straight wins with victories against Division 3 Brusly High, Division 2 Plaquemine High and a win against Baton Rouge High in the finals.

Against Delcambre, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-6, 25-9).

Central Catholic collected 10 aces.

Yani Johnson led the team with seven kills, three digs, two solo blocks and one block assist. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Quincee Wiggins, two assists, five aces and four digs; Taylor Picou, two kills, six assists and one dig; Katie Hoffpauir, seven assists and four aces; Sydney Williams, five kills and one block assist; and Haley Fontenot and Caroline Green, each one kill and one block assist.

Against John Curtis, Central Catholic won 2-1 (25-15, 20-25, 15-12).

Central Catholic had 10 solo blocks and 19 block assists.

Johnson led the Lady Eagles with five kills, two aces, one dig, five solo blocks and five block assists. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Bailee Lipari, five kills, two digs, one solo block and three block assists; Hoffpauir, one kill, 10 assists and two digs; Ava Nicar, two kills, one ace, two digs, two solo blocks and three block assists; Green, three kills, one solo block and five block assists; Wiggins, two assists, two aces and five digs; Picou, eight assists and two digs; Brooke Lipari, five digs; and Williams, three kills, one solo block and two block assists.

Against Baton Rouge High, Central Catholic fell 2-0 (25-23, 26-24).

Central Catholic had 11 solo blocks and six block assists.

Johnson led Central Catholic with five kills, one ace, four solo blocks and two block assists. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Williams, two kills, two digs, three solo blocks and two block assists; Picou, eight assists, two aces and two digs; Hoffpauir, five assists and three digs; Green, one kill, two solo blocks and one block assist; and Brooke Lipari, one ace and three digs.

Against Brusly, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-19, 29-27).

Central Catholic had eight aces, seven solo blocks and 10 block assists.

Johnson led Central Catholic with four kills, five aces, one dig, four solo blocks and three block assists. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Hoffpauir, one kill, six assists, one ace and six digs; Bailee Lipari, five kills, one ace and five digs; Green, two kills, one dig, two solo blocks and two block assists; Wiggins, one assist, one ace and seven digs; Picou, six assists and two digs; and Williams, one solo block and four block assists.

Against Plaquemine, Central Catholic won 2-0 (25-9, 25-3)

Central Catholic had nine aces.

Hoffpauir led Central Catholic with eight assists and five aces. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Madison Theriot, five kills; Johnson, four kills and one ace; Picou, two assists, one ace and one dig; and Rayne Hotard, two aces.

Against Baton Rouge High in the finals, Central Catholic won 2-1 (18-25, 25-21, 15-8).

Central Catholic had eight aces.

Johnson led Central Catholic with seven kills, one ace and two solo blocks. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Picou, one kill, five assists, one ace and two digs; Hoffpauir, nine assists, one ace and two digs; Wiggins, two kills, three aces and nine digs; Brooke Lipari, two aces and three digs; Green, one solo block and one block assist; and Fontenot, one block assist.

Central Catholic will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face Division 2 South Terrebonne.

Patterson finishes weekend 1-1 at Lady Tiger Classic

The Patterson Lumberjills finished 1-1 this weekend at Morgan City’s Lady Tiger Classic with a win loss to Division 3 Westlake and a win against West St. Mary.

Against Westlake, Patterson fell 2-0 (25-10, 25-5), while the squad defeated West St. Mary 2-0 (25-13, 25-11).

No individual statistics were submitted.

Patterson will return to action Wednesday when it hosts Abbeville.