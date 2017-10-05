MCHS to continue league play at South Terrebonne

The Morgan City High School Tigers will continue District 7-4A play this week when they travel to face South Terrebonne in a rare Thursday night contest in Bourg.

The Tigers (2-3 overall, 0-1 in district) will be looking to bounce back from a two-game losing streak. A week ago, Morgan City dropped its district opener to E.D. White 49-20.

Meanwhile, South Terrebonne has lost four straight after a season-opening victory against Class 5A H.L. Bourgeois. The Gators also dropped their district opener a week ago to Assumption, 52-14.

In the loss, South Terrebonne was held to 160 yards of offense.

Jonathan Smith had eight carries for 54 yards and a touchdown for South Terrebonne, while quarterback Andre Blanchard completed 10 of 25 passes for 89 yards with one interception. He also rushed for 29 yards.

Defensively, Terrance Sims returned an interception for a 43-yard touchdown to account for the Gators’ other score.

“They’re very similar to us … I’ll be honest, it’s going to be a very even-matched (game),” Morgan City Coach Eric Howard said. “It’s going to be about who executes and makes tackles. Whoever does that is going to come out with their first district win.”

Howard said Smith, Sims and Blanchard are players who standout for the Gators, who run a Wing-T offense.

On defense, South Terrebonne utilizes a 4-3 look.

“It looks like they play a little cover 4 with some cover 2 stuff,” Howard said. “They’ll bump their linebackers out. They tend to stay in that 4-3 front and just kind of adjust off of that.”

Alex Brocato leads Morgan City’s passing game with 45 of 73 passes for 525 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Deandre Grogan is his top target with 10 receptions for 216 yards and three touchdowns, while Devonta Grogan has eight receptions for 180 yards and a score. Ke’Sean Francois has caught 11 passes for 152 yards and two scores.

Devonta Grogan leads the team with 16 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown, while Brocato has rushed 14 times for 96 yards.

Additional reporting by www.bayoupreps.com