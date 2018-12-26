MCHS boys win while CCHS and BHS girls see losses

Three area teams were in action on Dec. 21.

The Morgan City High School Tigers outscored the Franklin Hornets 67-52 in Franklin. The Central Catholic Lady Eagles worked hard against Houma Christian but ultimately took a 41-54 loss while on the road. Also on the road, the Berwick High Lady Panthers lost a close one to David Thibodaux 48-53 in Lafayette.

MCHS defeats FHS, 67-52

The 7-4A Tigers defeated the 7-2A Hornets 67-52 to bring their record to 10-5. Franklin’s record is now 7-6.

Three members of the Tiger team, Jared Singleton, Deondre Grogan and Kerwin Francois, were hot on the boards with each scoring 18 points. Singleton’s points were aided by two 3-pointers and four free throws made. Grogan had four 3-pointers and four free throws. And Francois added five free throws.

Nylan Francis tossed in two 3-pointers and two free throws for eight points and Tyland Boatman’s six points were aided by two free throws. Also contributing for the Tigers was Zion Landry with two free throws.

High scorers for the Hornets were J. Michael Gray, 15; Travis Zeno, 12; and Braydon Ward, 10.

Morgan City’s game against Westgate that was set for Dec. 28 has been canceled. The next game on the schedule is at home against White Castle at 7 p.m. Jan. 3.

CCHS loses to HC, 41-54

The 7-1A Lady Eagles’ 41-54 loss to the 8-1A Lady Warriors brought their record to 4-9 while the Lady Warriors improved to 12-1.

“They played pretty good,” said CCHS Assistant Coach Joe Jones of the Lady Eagles. “They were only behind by two at the half.”

On the boards for Central Catholic were Aaliyah Poole with 20 points, Yani Johnson had 12 points, Laurielle Bias dropped in four, Sydney Williams had three and Caitlyn Picou scored two.

The Lady Eagles will be in action at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at home against Hanson Memorial.

BHS 48, David Thibodaux 53

The Lady Panthers lost a close one to David Thibodaux, 48-53. The District 8-3A contest brings Berwick’s record to 0-2, and 3-10 overall. David Thibodaux improved to 1-1 in district and 5-9 overall.

Madison Carline was the top scorer with 28 points and Arianna Jones put in 10 points. Also helping on the boards were Lauren Skinner with four points, Madison Billiot contributed three, Sam Kinchen had two and Tia Whitehead added one.

The schedule has the Lady Panthers on the road Jan. 2 as they take on crosstown district rivals Patterson High School Lumberjills at 6 p.m. The Lumberjills are 1-0 in district and 6-6 overall. The Panthers and the Lumberjacks will play at the conclusion of the girls’ contest.

The Panthers, who have yet to find a win this season, will play their first district game against the Lumberjacks who are 6-3 overall.

Central Catholic’s Eagles will play in the E.D. White tournament in Thibodaux starting Thursday and Morgan City’s Lady Tigers next action will be at home Jan. 4 against 7-5A Destrehan.