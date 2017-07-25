Many honorees at CCHS baseball awards ceremony

Central Catholic High School held its baseball awards ceremony Thursday at the school.

Lettermen awards, all-district and all-state recognition and the annual Jack Caldwell Award were presented.

Award winners are:

All-District: Gregory Leger (first-team), Tyler Longman (second-team), Drake Angeron (first-team), Bryce Grizzaffi (second-team), Samarick Paul (first-team), Brooks Thomas (honorable mention), Mitchel Lemoine (first-team), Adam Dupuis (first-team), Nathan Hebb (honorable mention), Blake Hidalgo (first-team), Thomas Garber (first-team), Thomas Mire (second-team) and Luke Barbier (honorable mention).

All-State: Leger (first-team), Angeron (honorable mention), Lemoine (honorable mention), Hidalgo (first-team) and Garber (honorable mention).

Academic All-District: Longman, Angeron, Paul, Thomas, Ryan Miller, Sammy Spitale, Grant Stansbury, Dupuis, Hebb, Hidalgo, Mire, Michael Scott Wise, Barbier, Kade Pichoff, Andrew Duval, John Charles Hebert, Taylor Blanchard and Ethan Boagni.

Jack Caldwell Award: Dupuis.