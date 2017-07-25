All-State award winners for Central Catholic High School baseball are Gregory Leger and Blake Hidalgo, first-team; and Drake Angeron, Mitchel Lemoine and Thomas Garber, honorable mention.
—Submitted Photos/Central Catholic High School
All-District award winners for Central Catholic High School baseball are Gregory Leger, Drake Angeron, Samarick Paul, Mitchel Lemoine, Blake Hidalgo, Adam Dupuis and Thomas Garber, first-team; Tyler Longman, Bryce Grizzaffi and Thomas Mire, second-team; and Brooks Thomas, Nathan Hebb and Luke Barbier, honorable mention. Not all honorees were in attendance.
Many honorees at CCHS baseball awards ceremony
Central Catholic High School held its baseball awards ceremony Thursday at the school.
Lettermen awards, all-district and all-state recognition and the annual Jack Caldwell Award were presented.
Award winners are:
All-District: Gregory Leger (first-team), Tyler Longman (second-team), Drake Angeron (first-team), Bryce Grizzaffi (second-team), Samarick Paul (first-team), Brooks Thomas (honorable mention), Mitchel Lemoine (first-team), Adam Dupuis (first-team), Nathan Hebb (honorable mention), Blake Hidalgo (first-team), Thomas Garber (first-team), Thomas Mire (second-team) and Luke Barbier (honorable mention).
All-State: Leger (first-team), Angeron (honorable mention), Lemoine (honorable mention), Hidalgo (first-team) and Garber (honorable mention).
Academic All-District: Longman, Angeron, Paul, Thomas, Ryan Miller, Sammy Spitale, Grant Stansbury, Dupuis, Hebb, Hidalgo, Mire, Michael Scott Wise, Barbier, Kade Pichoff, Andrew Duval, John Charles Hebert, Taylor Blanchard and Ethan Boagni.
Jack Caldwell Award: Dupuis.