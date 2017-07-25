All-State award winners for Central Catholic High School baseball are Gregory Leger and Blake Hidalgo, first-team; and Drake Angeron, Mitchel Lemoine and Thomas Garber, honorable mention.
—Submitted Photos/Central Catholic High School

All-District award winners for Central Catholic High School baseball are Gregory Leger, Drake Angeron, Samarick Paul, Mitchel Lemoine, Blake Hidalgo, Adam Dupuis and Thomas Garber, first-team; Tyler Longman, Bryce Grizzaffi and Thomas Mire, second-team; and Brooks Thomas, Nathan Hebb and Luke Barbier, honorable mention. Not all honorees were in attendance.

Many honorees at CCHS baseball awards ceremony

Tue, 07/25/2017 - 5:34pm StMaryNow.com
Staff Report

Central Catholic High School held its baseball awards ceremony Thursday at the school.
Lettermen awards, all-district and all-state recognition and the annual Jack Caldwell Award were presented.
Award winners are:
All-District: Gregory Leger (first-team), Tyler Longman (second-team), Drake Angeron (first-team), Bryce Grizzaffi (second-team), Samarick Paul (first-team), Brooks Thomas (honorable mention), Mitchel Lemoine (first-team), Adam Dupuis (first-team), Nathan Hebb (honorable mention), Blake Hidalgo (first-team), Thomas Garber (first-team), Thomas Mire (second-team) and Luke Barbier (honorable mention).
All-State: Leger (first-team), Angeron (honorable mention), Lemoine (honorable mention), Hidalgo (first-team) and Garber (honorable mention).
Academic All-District: Longman, Angeron, Paul, Thomas, Ryan Miller, Sammy Spitale, Grant Stansbury, Dupuis, Hebb, Hidalgo, Mire, Michael Scott Wise, Barbier, Kade Pichoff, Andrew Duval, John Charles Hebert, Taylor Blanchard and Ethan Boagni.
Jack Caldwell Award: Dupuis.

