Lady Panthers, Lumberjills win

Several area high school basketball teams were in action Tuesday night.

The 9-3A Berwick Lady Panthers pulled off a win in a close contest, 40-39, against 8-1A Westminster Christian Academy Crusaders. Also scoring a win were the 9-3A Patterson Lumberjills in a 50-47 battle against the 7-2A Loureauville Lady Tigers.

The 9-3A Berwick Panthers dropped a game, 51-62, to 8-1A Westminster Christian Academy Crusaders.

Lady Panthers defeat Crusaders

In a game that came down to the wire, Berwick High School’s Lady Panthers pulled off a road win against the Westminster Crusaders, 40-39.

Scoring a massive 28 points in the win was Jalaysia Bertrand. Also contributing were Arianna Jones with six, Bronwyn Colbert had four and Lily Eues added two.

Lumberjills win against Lady Tigers

Patterson High School’s Lumberjills took advantage of home turf in a 50-47 win against Loureauville High’s Lady Tigers.

There were no individual results available at presstime.

Panthers edged by Crusaders

Berwick High School’s Panthers were edged out, 51-62, by the West-minster Crusaders.

Highest scorers in the contest were Blain Louviere with 17 and Dayton Clark added 16.