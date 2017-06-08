Four area softball players earn Louisiana Softball Coaches Association All-State honors

Four Tri-City area softball players were recognized by the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association in their respective classes with all-state honors.

In Class 4A, Morgan City had three representatives, pitcher Kennedy Hebert, c a t c h e r S c o t t i e Metrejean and outfielder Allie Vincent.

In Class 1A, Central Catholic senior Hallie Autin made the team as an infielder.

Autin finished her senior season with a .545 batting average.

Central Catholic advanced to the Division IV semifinals before falling to eventual state runner-up Vermilion Catholic on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In Class 4A, Hebert, Metrejean and Vincent are each juniors. Hebert finished the season with a 25-4 record on the mound, while she hit .566 in the lead-off spot for Morgan City. Metrejean batted .396, while Vincent batted .438 this season.

Morgan City advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals for the first time since 2004.

Morgan City was joined on the team by senior Kassi Leonard of District 7-4A rival Assumption. Leonard, an outfielder, hit .402 this season.

North DeSoto’s Lori McFerren was named the 4A Coach of the Year.

In Class 1A, other representatives from District 7-1A, which Central Catholic competed in, include Vermilion Catholic senior pitcher Taylor Abshire, Hanson Memorial junior catcher Kaylee Broussard, Vermilion Catholic senior outfielder Bella Doucet, Vermilion Catholic sophomore shortstop Ainsley Mallet and Hanson Memorial junior shortstop Allyssa Young. Abshire hit had a 19-1 pitching record and hit .351 this season, while Broussard batted .421. Doucet hit .507, Mallett, .479, and Young, .494.

Julie Riser of Division IV state champion Cedar Creek was chosen Class 1A Coach of the Year.

Class 1A All-State Softball Team:

Pitcher: Taylor Snow, Fr., .417 batting average, 16-2 pitching record, LaSalle; Taylor Abshire, Sr., .351, 19-1, Vermillion Catholic; Mary Terral, Sr., P/SS, .438, 17-8, Cedar Creek; Ryann Bizette, Sr., .380, 15-7, Catholic-PC. Catcher: Kaylee Sadden, So., .529, St. John; Anna Larr Roberson, .418, Cedar Creek; Kaylee Broussard, Jr., .421, Hanson Memorial; Blaire Bizette, 8th, .487, Catholic-PC.

Outfield: Ali Long, Jr., CF, .472, LaSalle; Bella Doucet, Sr., OF, .507, Vermillion Catholic; Jaydon Stephenson, Sr., OF, .505, Oak Grove; Katelin Cooper, Jr., CF, .440, Cedar Creek.

Infielders: Harley Stoufflet, Sr., IF, .516, Covenant Christian; Hallie Autin, Sr., 3B, .545, Central Catholic; Ragan Hale, Fr., SS, .516, St. Mary’s; Lauren Petrus, So., SS, .540, St. Frederick; Ainsley Mallet, So., SS, .479, Vermillion Catholic; Carlee Newton, So., SS, .442, Oak Grove; Kenedie Richardson, Sr., SS, .470, Catholic-PC; Elizabeth-Katie Pardue, Sr., 2B, .326, Cedar Creek; Allyssa Young, Jr., SS, .494, Hanson Memorial.

Utility: Keeley Parham, Jr., P/IF, .500, 10-4, LaSalle; Carlee Carter, So., P, .422, 168, Montgomery; Kelsie Travis, Fr., P, .448, 19-7, Oak Grove; Ceily Grisaffe, So., C, .417, Ascension Catholic; Jaycee Carter, So., C, .438, 1-0, Montgomery; Marlee Boudreaux, Jr., C, .483, Grand Lake; Bailey Barham, So., OF, .524, St. Frederick; Kinsey Long, Fr., SS, .430, LaSalle.

Coach of the Year: Julie Riser, Cedar Creek

Class 4A All-State Softball Team

Pitcher: Lauren Parson, Jr., .411 batting average, 25-4 pitching record, DeRidder; Kennedy Hebert, Jr., .566, 25-4, Morgan City; Emma Delafield, Sr., .512, 28-3, North DeSoto; and Kaytlon Ward, Jr., .377, 21-7, Grant. Catcher: Scottie Metrejean, Jr., .396, Morgan City; Sam Eckert, So., .303, West Ouachita; Kelsey Mobley, Jr., .349, Grant; and Taylor Cobb, Jr., .350, DeRidder.

Outfield: Maicey Spillers, Jr., LF, .366, West Ouachita; Kailey LeFrere, Jr., OF, .508, DeRidder; Kassi Leonard, Sr., OF, .402, Assumption; Allie Vincent, Jr., OF, .438, Morgan City; and Hallie Saintignan, Sr., OF, .456, Benton.

Infield: Riley Delaval, Jr., SS, .518, St. Scholastica; Bayli Simon, Sr., SS, .495, North DeSoto; Makenzie Chaffin, So., IF, .550, Benton; Sarah Koeppen, Sr., IF, .464, Benton; Christie Runnels, Sr., 3B, .500, Cabrini; and Lexi Legrand, Sr., SS, .535, Cecilia.

Utility: Mykah Brown, So., C, .400, Ursuline; Savannah Frieman, Jr., CF, .386, St. Scholastica; Sydney Webster Jr., CF, .381, North DeSoto; Mackenzi David, So., 1B, .453, Teurlings; Zakayla Collins, Jr., 3B, .416, Leesville; Lacey Bonvillain, Jr., 3B, .475, Beau Chene; Hanna Miller, Sr., 3B, .402, Academy of Our Lady; Abby Kent, Sr., IF, .490, Benton; Jena Vavasseur, Fr., 3B, .493, St. Michael; and Katelyn Norse, Jr., SS, .438, St. Thomas More.

Coach of the Year: Lori McFerren, North DeSoto