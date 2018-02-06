District foes MCHS, Lutcher to meet in postseason

The Morgan City High School girls soccer team will open the Division III playoffs Thursday against a familiar foe as the Lady Tigers travel to meet district opponent Lutcher in a 6 p.m. contest.

Morgan City and Lutcher met twice this season with the teams playing to a scoreless tie in Lutcher before Lutcher defeated Morgan City 3-1 in Morgan City about a week ago.

Morgan City enters the playoffs as the No. 17 seed with a record of 6-13-2, while Lutcher is 7-13-3.

The Lady Tigers fielded a young team this season with just three seniors.

“I think we did well,” Morgan City Coach Trevor Patterson said. “Unfortunately, with … Vandebilt and … E.D. White, even though E.D. White isn’t not like they used to be, is a hard division.”

However, the team exceeded its coach’s expectations in terms of playoff seeding.

“Did I think that we would be a (17)? No, I thought we would be where we were last year in the 20s, so we actually did better than we did last year,” Patterson said.

As for Lutcher, Patterson said, the squad is a solid one. However, he said he told his team that Lutcher has problems finishing like E.D. White and Vandebilt Catholic.

“Our key is just to watch their speed and getting through,” he said. “The two goals they scored over here were both on one side, and that’s just having a mental error and backing up, and they were just able to toe-poke it in. It wasn’t a true kick like you see the quality teams that can score from 30 yards out or whatever, so I told them that’s what we need to do. Just contain them.”

Lutcher had the ball more both times the teams played this year, Patterson said.

As for the Lady Tigers, who Patterson lauded for not quitting in games, the Morgan City coach said he thought freshman goalie Brynn Stephens would have a crucial role Thursday.

“I told her, it takes one person to make a difference in the game, and I’m feeling that tomorrow she will make that difference for us,” he said.