Class 4A Westgate defeats Patterson 68-50 Tuesday

The Westgate Tigers defeated the Patterson Lumberjacks 68-50 at Patterson Tuesday.

Westgate, ranked No. 7 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A poll, led 17-7 after a period of play and extended its lead to 35-20 at halftime.

The Tigers continued to expand their lead after three quarters to 56-37, while Patterson outscored Westgate 13-12 in the final period.

Tyron Tillman led three Patterson players in double figures with 14 points. Dajon Richard and Elijah Williams also reached double figures with 11 points each. Other Patterson scorers were Kai Schexnayder and James Butler, five each, and Irvin Celestine and Louis Jones, two each.

Patterson (6-3) won’t return to action until Dec. 26 when it faces Tioga in the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout at 5 p.m.

Berwick falls to

North Vermilion (girls)

The Berwick Lady Panthers dropped their District 8-3A opener at North Vermilion Tuesday, 49-29.

Madison Carline led Berwick with 12 points, six rebounds and nine steals. Other Berwick contributors were Arianna Jones, nine points; Tia Whitehead, four points, nine rebounds and four steals; Sam Kinchen, two points and four blocks; and Lauren Skinner and Madison Billiot, two points apiece.

Saturday, Berwick fell twice in Hanson’s tournament, dropping contests to E.D. White and Hanson Memorial.

Against E.D. White, Berwick fell 38-31.

Carline led Berwick with 14 points. Other Berwick scorers were Jones, 10; Skinner, three; and Whitehead and Kinchen, two each.

Against Hanson Memorial, Berwick fell 56-37.

Carline led Berwick with 25 points. Other Berwick scorers were Jones, eight; and Whitehead and Billiot, two each.

Berwick (3-9) will continue district play Friday when it travels to face David Thibodaux.

Highland Baptist

defeats Patterson

Highland Baptist defeated the Patterson Lumberjills 54-43 in New Iberia Monday.

Briyanna Butler led Patterson with a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds. She added one steal and one blocked shot. Other Patterson contributors were Randalyn Paul, eight points and six rebounds; Zorrie Spain, six points, two rebounds, five steals and one blocked shot; De’Asha Williams, four points; Kiyanna Butler, four points and one blocked shot; Alaya Williams, three points, three rebounds and one blocked shot; and Nyla Alexander, two points, three rebounds and one blocked shot.

Patterson (5-6) will begin District 8-3A action Thursday when it hosts Abbeville in a 6 p.m. contest.

Morgan City goes 2-0

over the weekend

The Morgan City Lady Tigers finished last weekend 2-0 with a win at home against Central Lafourche and a victory against Central Catholic Saturday at Hanson’s tournament.

Morgan City defeated Central Lafourche 61-48.

While Morgan City trailed 19-7 after a quarter of play, the Lady Tigers outscored Central Lafourche 14-8 in the second period to cut their halftime deficit to 27-21.

Morgan City led 40-35 after three quarters.

Haylie Crappell led three Lady Tigers in double figures with 18 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Sh’Diamond Holly, 17; Deryon Johnson, 10; Nikeisha Paddio, eight; and Mariah Pleasant and Anaria Clark, four each.

Saturday, Morgan City defeated Central Catholic 46-29.

While Central Catholic led 13-6 after a quarter of play, Morgan City outscored its rivals 15-2 in the second period for a 21-15 halftime lead.

Morgan City continued its scoring onslaught in the third quarter with a 17-6 scoring advantage for a 38-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Tigers hit six three-pointers in the win.

Holly led Morgan City in double figures with 19. Other Morgan City scorers were Crappell, 12; Johnson, 10; Paddio, three; and Pleasant, two.

Morgan City (8-6) won’t return to action until Jan. 4 when it hosts Destrehan.

Central Catholic

drops game

Central Catholic fell to Morgan City 46-29 at Hanson Memorial’s tournament Saturday.

Johnson led Central Catholic with 23 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Lexi Landry and Caitlyn Picou, two each; and Laurielle Bias and Sydney Williams, one each.

Central Catholic (3-8) will return to action Thursday when it hosts Jeanerette.