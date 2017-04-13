Central Catholic defeats Hanson, 5-1

The Central Catholic Eagles defeated Hanson Memorial, 5-1, in District 7-1A action in Amelia Monday.

The game, which pitted the state’s top two Division IV squads according to the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association power rankings, was scoreless through five innings.

However, No. 2 Hanson scored a run in the top of the sixth, and No. 1 Central Catholic countered with five runs in the bottom of the frame.

Blake Hidalgo earned the win. In seven innings, he surrendered one run (unearned) on four hits with one walk, one hit batter and five strikeouts.

Offensively, Adam Dupuis led the Eagles with a 1-for-2 performance with two RBIs and a stolen base. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors included Brooks Thomas, 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run; and Thomas Garber and Blake Hidalgo, each 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Central Catholic (19-7 overall, 10-0 in district) will return to action Wednesday when it hosts Gueydan in a district doubleheader. Game 1 is set for a 3:30 p.m. start, while Game two will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Patterson defeats

Grace King

Freshman Randy Paul threw a no-hitter in his first varsity start, and Patterson run-ruled Class 5A Grace King, 11-1, in nondistrict action at Patterson Monday.

While each team scored a run in the first inning, Patterson scored one in the third, six in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule.

Paul pitched five innings and surrendered one run (one earned) with five walks, one hit batter and fanned four.

“Congrats to Randy Paul on throwing a no hitter in his 1st varsity pitching appearance,” Patterson Head Coach Ryan Jensen said. “It was actually pretty unconventional in that it was saved by a 7-4 fielder’s choice. Too many walks, but he competed through those situations and got the job done when we needed him.”

Paul also finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs on offense.

The Patterson offense collected 10 hits, including a double and two triples.

Matt Dardeau led the team with a 3-for-4 performance with a triple, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors included Noah Bryant, 2-for-3, four RBIs, four stolen bases and a run; Hayden Pinho, 1-for-3, a double and an RBI; and Chad LaGrange, 1-for-3, a triple and a run.

Saturday, the Patterson Lumberjacks fell to Erath in walk-off fashion in District 8-3A action on the road.

Trailing 7-4 entering the bottom of the sixth, Erath scored two runs in the frame and added two more in the bottom of the seventh for an 8-7 win.

“Had chances to close it out but just can’t get the job done in the 6th and 7th inning,” Jensen said.

Jamey Fabre, the final of three Patterson pitchers, suffered the loss. In 1.2 innings, he surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Erath took leads of 2-0 after an inning and 3-2 after two complete.

However, Patterson countered with three runs in the top of the third and took a 5-4 lead after three innings.

The Lumberjacks added two runs in the top of the sixth.

Pinho and Dardeau led Patterson’s offense. Pinho was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while Dardeau was 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs. Other top Patterson offensive contributors included Bryant, 2-for-4, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs; LaGrange, 2-for-4, an RBI; John Brooks, 1-for-4, a double and an RBI; Jamey Fabre, 1-for-3, an RBI and a run; and Brad Beaubouef, 1-for-3, an RBI.

Patterson committed five errors to Erath’s two miscues.

Brand Lightsey started for Patterson, and in three innings, he surrendered four runs (four earned) on four hits with two walks, one hit batter and fanned one.

LaGrange pitched two innings and surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits with one walk.

Patterson (13-13) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Erath in district play. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.