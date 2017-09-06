CCHS tops Lutcher in five-set match

Central Catholic High School rallied for a win against Lutcher High School in five sets Tuesday for its first win of the season.

After winning game one, 25-22, Central Catholic dropped games two and three by scores of 25-21 and 26-24, respectively.

However, the home team responded with a 25-17 win in game four and a 15-10 victory in the deciding set.

As a team, Central Catholic totaled 46 kills, 81 digs and 19 solo blocks.

Yani Johnson and Katie Hoffpauir led the team. Johnson had 20 kills, one ace, two digs and seven solo blocks, while Hoffpauir recorded one kill, 18 assists, two aces and 12 digs.

Other top contributors included Quincee Wiggins, 32 digs; Sydney Williams, 10 kills, two digs and three solo blocks; Taylor Picou, one kill, 18 assists and 13 digs; Madison Theriot, four kills, one dig and four solo blocks; Caroline Green, three kills, one dig and four solo blocks; and Brooke Lipari, eight digs.

Central Catholic (1-3) will return to action Wednesday when it hosts Central Lafourche Wednesday with junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and varsity to follow at 5:30 p.m.

Morgan City tops Thibodaux

The Morgan City High School Tigers defeated Thibodaux High in five games at home Tuesday.

In the back-and-forth match, Morgan City took game one, 25-12, before Thibodaux won the second game, 25-14. Morgan City countered with a 25-11 win in game three before Thibodaux won game four, 25-16. Morgan City took the deciding contest, 15-4.

As a team, Morgan City had 40 kills.

Sh’diamond Holly, Kennedy Hebert and Jolee Nini led the team. Holly had 14 kills, two digs and three solo blocks, while Hebert recorded 10 kills, one assist, one ace, 11 digs and one solo block. Nini contributed one kill, 30 assists and three digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors included Karmen Peterson, eight kills and two digs; Haylie Crappell, six kills, one ace and four digs; Allie Vincent, three aces and eight digs; and McKenzi Smith, two assists, one ace and six digs.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City won 2-0 (25-14, 25-11).

Mary Vincent led the team with 12 assists and four digs.

Other top contributors were Jamia Francois, four kills, one dig and one solo block; Daysha Tivet, eight digs; and Emilena Perot, two aces and three digs.

Morgan City (3-2) will return to action Wednesday when it travels to face Terrebonne. Action begins at 4 p.m.

Berwick falls in five

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell to Central Lafourche in five games on the road Tuesday.

Berwick won the first set, 25-21, before falling in the second, 25-22. The Lady Panthers rebounded with a 25-13 win in game three but dropped the last two sets by scores of 25-12 and 15-11, respectively.

No individual stats were available.

Berwick (1-1) will return to action Wednesday when it hosts Franklin, with action beginning at 5 p.m.