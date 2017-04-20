CCHS shocks Jesuit, 3-1

Central Catholic extended its winning streak to nine games with a bigtime victory Monday as the Eagles defeated Division 1 power Jesuit High School, 3-1, in Metairie.

Central Catholic pitcher Blake Hidalgo had a no-hitter going with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning before Jesuit strung together two hits. The Blue Jays, who entered the game ranked No. 4 in Division 1 according to the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Power Rankings, scored their lone run in the bottom of the seventh.

Monday’s win also was the 100th career prep baseball victory for Central Catholic’s senior class.

Central Catholic, Division IV’s top-ranked squad, took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and the score remained the same until the Eagles score a run in the top of the seventh for a 3-0 advantage.

Hidalgo earned the win as he pitched seven innings and surrendered one run (unearned) on two hits with four walks and fanned 11.

Offensively, Central Catholic collected seven hits, led by Drake Angeron’s 2-for-3 performance with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Other top offensive contributors included Samarick Paul, 2-for-3; Bryce Grizzaffi, 1-for-4, with an RBI and a run scored; and Thomas Garber, 1-for-3, an RBI. Central Catholic (22-7) will return to action Thursday when it travels to face Ascension Episcopal in district play. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

The Eagles, who already have clinched at least a share of the District 7-1A title with a 12-0 mark, can clinch the crown outright with a win Thursday or Saturday if it beats Ascension Episcopal at home.

Berwick sweeps DH with Franklin

The Berwick Panthers swept a doubleheader with Franklin Thursday as the Panthers won 10-0 and 11-1 in Berwick.

In game 1, Berwick scored two runs in the bottom of the second, three more in the bottom of the third and five in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.

Berwick’s Cameron Wiley and Collin Kulka combined to hold Franklin to a hit. Wiley earned the win as he pitched the first four innings and surrendered one hit while fanning 10. Kulka pitched an inning and surrendered two walks.

Offensively, Kyle Pitre led Berwick with a 1-for-3 performance with a double, three RBIs and a run. Other top Berwick offensive contributors included Austin Price, 1-for-1, a double, an RBI and a run; Andrew Askew, 1-for-2, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs; Cody Roberie, 1-for-3, an RBI, a stolen base and a run; Grant Oubre, 1-for-3, an RBI; Mitchell Sanford, an RBI, a stolen base and a run; and Lucas Hatch, an RBI.

In game 2, Berwick scored a run in the bottom of the second, and after Franklin tied the score at 1 in the top of the third, Berwick countered with six runs in the bottom of the frame and four more in the bottom of the fourth for an 11-1 lead.

The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Berwick stole 12 bases in the win.

Offensively, Pitre and Price led Berwick. Pitre was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, three stolen bases and two runs, while Price was 2-for3 with a double and two RBIs. Other top Berwick offensive contributors included Wiley, 2-for-3 with four stolen bases and two runs; Hatch, 1-for-2, an RBI and two runs; Askew, an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs; and Bradley Gray, an RBI, a stolen base and a run.

Price earned the win. In four innings, he surrendered one run (one earned) on six hits with one walk and fanned six.

Gray pitched an inning of relief and surrendered one hit and fanned one.

Berwick (19-8 overall, 8-2 in district) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts North Vermilion in district play. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. Berwick is ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 3A power rankings, while North Vermilion is ranked No. 4.

The two-game series, which will be played Tuesday in Berwick and Thursday at North Vermilion, is key to both teams’ district title hopes as North Vermilion enters the series also 8-2 in league play.E.D. White is right behind at 7-3 in district.

If either Berwick or North Vermilion sweeps the series, they will win the district, while if the teams split their contests and E.D. White wins its two games with Patterson this week, there will be a tri-district champion as all three will share the crown. A loss by E.D. White in either of its contests to Patterson will knock the Cardinals out of the district title contention.