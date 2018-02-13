CCHS routs Hanson 84-48

Central Catholic eased past Hanson Memorial in District 7-1A action in Morgan City Friday 84-48.

Central Catholic led 22-13 after a period of play, 47-24 at halftime and 73-35 after three quarters.

Elijah Swan led four Eagles in double figures with 21 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Brooks Thomas, 13; D.J. Lewis and Seth Williams, 12 each; DeMondrick Blackburn and Ethan Boagni, eight apiece; Taylor Blanchard, six; and Brett Morell, Davidyione Bias and Michael-Anthony Hill, each two.

In the loss, Hanson hit 11 three-pointers, while Central Catholic connected on five.

Central Catholic (13-13 overall, 3-1 in district) will continue league play Monday when it travels to face Centerville. Junior varsity action is set for a 5:30 p.m. start with varsity to follow.

Patterson clinches share

of district crown

T h e P a t t e r s o n Lumberjacks clinched a share of the District 8-3A title with 48-32 win against North Vermilion on the road Friday.

With a win in district play this coming Friday at Abbeville in its next regular-season game, Patterson (22-4, 10-1) can earn the outright district title.

A g a i n s t N o r t h Vermilion, Patterson outscored the home team in three of the four quarters, taking a 14-8 lead after a quarter, a 28-13 halftime advantage and a 40-27 lead after three quarters.

Kai Schexnayder led Patterson with 22 points. Other Patterson scorers were Dajon Richard, eight points; Kamiah Jones, Elijah Williams and Tyrone Tillman, four points apiece; and Irvin Celestine and Reginald Talver, two points apiece.

Morgan City tops Ellender in OT

Morgan City High School picked up a key District 7-4A victory at Ellender Friday with an 89-84 victory in overtime.

The teams entered the extra period tied at 74 before Morgan City outscored the home team 15-10 in overtime for the win.

Early on, Morgan City trailed 21-13 after a quarter of play before outscoring Ellender 26-16 in the second period for a 39-37 halftime lead.

Ellender came back in the third period by outscoring Morgan City 23-11 for a 60-50 lead after three quarters, before Morgan City outscored the home squad 24-15 in the fourth period to force overtime.

Morgan City (22-5) remains undefeated in District 7-4A play at 4-0 with the win and can clinch a share of the district crown with a victory Wednesday at home against Vandebilt Catholic.

In Friday’s win, Morgan City had five players reach double figures, led by 18 apiece from Jared Singleton and Taaj Daniels. Other Morgan City scorers were Tywaun Walker, 15; Morrquise Charles, 13; Kerwin Francois, 12; Ke’Sean Francois, eight; and Deondre Grogan, five.

Morgan City and Vandebilt Catholic will meet Wednesday, beginning at 6 p.m.

Berwick falls

to Abbeville

The Berwick Panthers fell on the road to the Abbeville Wildcats Friday 66-50 in District 8-3A action.

Abbeville, which trailed 30-27 at halftime, used a 23-8 third-quarter scoring surge to pull ahead.

The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter with a 50-38 lead and outscored Berwick 16-12 in the final period.

Early on, Berwick led 14-13 after a quarter and outscored Abbeville 16-14 in the second period for the halftime lead.

Josh Carver led Berwick with 15 points, while Tavaris Howard added 12.

Other Berwick scorers were Reggie James, nine; Donald Tillman, eight; Travis Whitehead, four; and Patrick Robertson, two.

Berwick (10-15, 4-6) will continue district play at home Monday when it hosts North Vermilion in a 5:30 p.m. contest.