CCHS' Ja'len Johnson earns second-team LSWA Class 1A All-State honors

Central Catholic High School’s Ja’len Johnson has been named a second-team Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State selection.

Johnson averaged a double-double his senior season as he totaled 24.5 points per game and almost 12 rebounds per contest.

Central Catholic Coach Ree Case said Johnson had a “fantastic” senior season.

"He made honorable mention the last couple of years, so I thought he was good enough to make first or second team,” Case said. “I'm glad he did."

Case noted that the all-state team is not divided like Class 1A is during playoff times and said there were some solid players in Class 1A.

“To make second team and be one of the top 10 is a really good accomplishment, because they had some really good players on some really good teams this year,” Case said.

Johnson and the Eagles advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals where they fell to Hamilton Christian Academy, 69-47. Central Catholic finished its season with a 14-11 mark.

District 7-1A was represented on the first-team all-state squad by junior Greg Williams of Division IV state champion Lafayette Christian Academy. Williams was chosen as the Class 1A Outstanding Player.

Tensas’ Charlie Williams was named Class 1A Coach of the Year.

Lafayette Christian’s Caleb Starks was named second-team all-state.