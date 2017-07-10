CCHS to host annual 7-on-7 tournament Saturday

Central Catholic High School will host its seventh annual 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday at the school’s practice field.

In addition to Central Catholic, the eight-team tournament will include Morgan C i t y, B e r w i c k , Patterson, Franklin, Jeanerette, West St. Mary and White Castle.

“It’s just good healthy competition to kind of get you working and get you ready for your fall camp,” Central Catholic Coach Tommy Minton said.

The Eagles’ practice field will be split into two 40-yard fields with games beginning every 30 minutes, starting at 9 a.m. with a 45-minute break for lunch.

Tri-City area action on Field 1 includes Central Catholic meeting Franklin at 9 a.m., Central Catholic facing White Castle at 10 a.m., Morgan City meeting Franklin at 10:30 a.m., Central C a t h o l i c f a c i n g Jeanerette at 11 a.m., Patterson facing Franklin at 11:30 a.m., Central Catholic meeting West St. Mary at 12:45 p.m. and White Castle and Patterson meeting at 1:15 p.m. On Field 2, local action includes Berwick meeting West St .Mary at 9 a.m., Morgan City and West St. Mary playing at 9:30 a.m., Patterson meeting Jeanerette at 10 a.m., B e r w i c k f a c i n g Patterson at 10:30 a.m., Berwick playing Jeanerette at 12:45 p.m. and Berwick facing Franklin at 1:15 p.m.

Several players attending the camp already have garnered collegiate offers. That group is led by LSU commit and Berwick wide receiver Kenan Jones, who has scholarship offers from many major collegiate programs heading into his senior season.

“You’re looking at good talent,” Minton said. “You compete, and they compete against each other, and it makes you better.”

Additionally, for the second consecutive year, participating schools will bring their guys in the trenches to compete in a lineman challenge. Minton said teams bringing linemen to the event builds up team camaraderie because the whole team is there and not just the skill players.

“I thought it was a lot of good fundamental work that went on last year, and we look for the same thing this year,” Minton said.

As for scoring at this year’s event, a stop on downs is equal to two points, an interception is worth three points and a touchdown is six points. Team can elect to go for a one-point conversion following a touchdown from the 5-yard line or a two-point conversion from the 10-yard line.

First downs will be awarded every 15 yards, while inside the 10-yard line, teams will get four downs to score a touchdown.

While there are many event sponsors, Minton singled out Chet Sternfels of Advance Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation as the event’s “driving force.”

“He does a ton of work organizing things and getting donations and all of that stuff,” Minton said.