CCHS, BHS face off

The opening tip-off for the Core Physical Therapy and Sports Performance Lumberjacks Invitational Thursday night at Patterson High School went to the Central Catholic High School Eagles of Morgan City and the Berwick High Panthers.

Competing in the tournament through Saturday at PHS will also be the host team, and St. Martinville and South Lafourche.

Friday, Berwick will meet St. Martinville at 5 p.m., while Patterson will play South Lafourche at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Central Catholic and South Lafourche will meet at 10 a.m., followed by a matchup between Patterson and St. Martinville at 11:30 a.m.

Eagles soar past Panthers

In Thursday night’s matchup, Central Catholic outscored Berwick, 69-48.

The Eagles flew high on outstanding play by Taylor Blanchard who scored 22 points including two goals from three-point range, and D.J. Lewis who contributed 19 points.

Other Eagles adding to the score were Damondrick Blackburn, nine; Davidyione Bias, eight; Tyler Smith, six; and Michael-Anthony Hill, five.

Panthers prowling the court for double-digit scoring were Blain Louviere with 19 including two from three-point range and Dayton Clark with 13 and three threes.

Berwick players contributing to the total were Jamerson Williams, nine; Dale Turner, three; and Keyon Singleton and Chris Jones, two each.