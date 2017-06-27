Bourgeois signs with Baton Rouge Community College

Ex-Morgan City High School basketball standout Laqwaijha Bourgeois has signed with Baton Rouge Community College to continue her hoops career.

Bourgeois, who held a signing ceremony Thursday, excelled for the Lady Tigers during her first three seasons and played a portion of her senior season.

“It’s really a blessing, because I fell off on a lot of things, but I didn’t let that bring me down,” Bourgeois said of signing with Baton Rouge Community College.

While she said the coaching staff projects her at playing small forward, she has shown an ability to score anywhere on the court, including the three-point line.

“I usually play all over,” she said. “Where ever they put me, I can do just about anything.”

Bourgeois said she feels most comfortable at the shooting guard position.

As a high school junior, Bourgeois earned first-team All-District 7-4A honors and was an honorable mention Class 4A All-State selection. She scored 181 points in district as a junior and averaged about 18.1 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per contest.

Heading to college, Bourgeois said it’s her defending she needs to work on.

“I need to work on my defense, just getting up and down the court,” she said.

As for what she liked about the team, Bourgeois said they are nice people.

“It seemed like a group of girls I could really play with,” she said. “They just look like good people to be around.”

Bourgeois, who will major in kinesiology, said she hopes to spend the remaining two years following her time at Baton Rouge Community College at a four-year university.