Cameron Wiley
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
John Menard
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Joel Singleton
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Austin Price
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Andrew Askew
(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Greg Roussel)
Bradley Gray
(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Greg Roussel)
Cody Roberie
(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Greg Roussel)
Berwick's Wiley, Menard lead area all-district picks
Berwick High School, one of three baseball teams that shared the District 8-3A title this season, took a share in two league’s individual honors this postseason.
Senior Cameron Wiley was named Co-Most Valuable Player along with North Vermilion senior Connor Dupuy, while Berwick’s John Menard was named Coach of the Year along with North Vermilion’s Jeremy Trahan and E.D. White’s Shane Trosclair. Berwick, North Vermilion and E.D. White each took a share of the league crown.
Berwick had five first-team selections, while Patterson High had one selection on the top team.
In addition to Wiley, a first-team pitcher; teammate Austin Price was selected as a first-team pitcher. Other Berwick first-team selections included second baseman Cody Roberie, outfielder Andrew Askew and utility selection Bradley Gray.
Patterson’s first-team selection was pitcher Joel Singleton.
Patterson had three second-team selections, while Berwick had one.
Pitcher Noah Bryant, third baseman Jamey Fabre and utility player Chad LaGrange represented Patterson’s second-team picks, while Berwick’s Kyle Pitre also was a utility selection.
Berwick and Patterson each had three honorable mention picks.
Berwick was represented by Mitchell Sanford, Lucas Hatch and Grant Oubre.
Patterson’s honorable mention selections were Matt Dardeau, Christian Soria and Hayden Pinho.
Below are the All-District 8-3A teams:
C0-MVPs: Connor Dupuy, North Vermilion, and Cameron Wiley, Berwick
Tri-Coaches of the Year: John Menard, Berwick, Jeremy Trahan, North Vermilion and Shane Trosclair, E.D. White Catholic
First Team Pitchers: Cameron Wiley, Berwick; Austin Price, Berwick; Joel Singleton, Patterson; and Devin DeSandro, E.D. White Catholic
Catcher: Joseph McGoey, E.D. White Catholic
First Base: Gabe Gravois, E.D. White Catholic
Second Base: Cody Roberie, Berwick
Shortstop: Connor Dupuy, North Vermilion
Third Base: Darian Duhon, North Vermilion
Outfield: Wes Toups, E.D. White Catholic; Chandler Leblanc, Erath; and Andrew Askew, Berwick
Utility: Bren Faulk, Erath; Stephen Soignet, E.D. White Catholic; Charlie Gallister, North Vermilion; Bradley Gray, Berwick; and Mason Granger, Erath
Second-Team
Pitcher: Noah Bryant, Patterson; Shea Duplechain, Erath; Hayden Durke, North Vermilion; and Austin Albares, E.D. White Catholic
Catcher: Gage Marceaux, Kaplan
First Base: Dylan Gaspard, North Vermilion
Second Base: Brett Saltzman, North Vermilion
Shortstop Jordan Szush, E.D. White Catholic
Third Base: Jamey Fabre, Patterson
Outfield: Rhett Ougel, E.D. White Catholic; Garrett Becker, North Vermilion; and Noah Gaspard, Kaplan
Utility: Chad LaGrange, Patterson; Brandon Legendre, E.D. White Catholic; Collin DeSandro, E.D. White Catholic; Kyle Pitre, Berwick; and Andre Touchet, Erath
Honorable Mention
Berwick: Mitchell Sanford, Lucas Hatch, Grant Oubre
E.D. White Catholic: Phil Amedee, Justin Loup, Jon Omer, Jack Meyer, Eli Sternfels, Hunter Tabor, Rafe Blades
Franklin: Brent Ina, Jamal Connor, Ruston Bertrand, Lamar Joseph, Hunter Seneca, Jardyn McCoy, Hayden Seneca
Kaplan: Drew Winch, Evan Hebert, Kolby Bertrand
North Vermilion: Tristan Frederick, Tristan Romero, Brandt Guidry, Bryce Landry, Blake Hebert
Patterson: Matt Dardeau, Christian Soria, Hayden Pinho