Berwick turns to experienced youth in 2017

Berwick may have lost a five-player senior class with years of experience, but a lot of younger players who saw the court a year ago return, hoping to fill those voids.

“We lost five seniors that played a lot,” Berwick High School Coach Heather Templet said. “They really played for three years, most of them, so we lose a lot of experience, but at the same time, we had a good mix of young people playing last year as well, so a lot of them return as well. We have a couple of new people stepping in to fill some of those voids, some younger people that you haven’t seen before, but the majority of the one’s that you see will be familiar from last year carry over to this year.”

Among those gone from last year’s squad that lost to district foe E.D. White in the Division III first round are first-team all-district outside hitter Sydney Aucoin, setter Mary Jordan Melancon and defensive specialist Rosalyn Gros.

However, the team does return second-team all-district libero, senior Brittany Roberie, who is entering her third year starting on defense. Templet agreed having her defensive leader back was key.

“Right now, Brittany’s become more of a vocal leader as well, so she’s got the most experience and the younger girls are going to really turn to her because she’s been there so much,” Templet said. “She can give advice, and she can kind of control what we do back there.”

Roberie is part of a small senior class that also features Hannah Henry and newcomer Hanna McCue.

Templet said Henry, who saw some time on the court a year ago, will be setting for the team and playing front row at times. Meanwhile, McCue also will be playing on the front row.

“She’s our tallest kid out there,” Templet said. “She gives us some experience from her past playing, gives us more height out there.”

The team returns its middle hitters in juniors Morgan Toups and Lauren Skinner, while Templet said Skinner may see some time at outside hitter, too.

Sophomore Ryleigh Arnold also returns to the front row to provide a blocking presence, along with junior Alyssa Gray, who missed part of the season due to injury. Gray also is setting on the back row for the Lady Panthers.

“She’s one of our key players right there that we’re going to really look to provide us some offense,” Templet said of Gray. Freshman Katie Conrad also will play outside hitter.

“She’s a big surprise for us,” Templet said.

Another setter returning to this year’s squad is junior Abbie Dugas, who received a nice chunk of playing time at the position after Gray was injured a year ago.

Along with Roberie, Templet will be looking to juniors Maci Broussard and Abby Sanford to hold down the defense.

“They’re going to be stepping in for those defensive girls that graduated,” Templet said of Broussard and Sanford. “It’s been a really good transition for them.”

Schedule wise, highlights for the Lady Panthers include Division II state runner-up Assumption, Division II quarterfinalist South Terrebonne and Division V quarterfinalist Houma Christian.

The Lady Panthers also will play in tournaments at H.L. Bourgeois, Morgan City, Northeast, Highland Baptist and Baton Rouge.

“Tournament wise, we’re kind of spread out through the state,” Templet said. “I wanted to give us some opportunities to see teams that we wouldn’t play since we play local during the year.”

In district, Berwick loses Franklin but will still have to contend with Morgan City, E.D. White and Vandebilt Catholic. A year ago, Vandebilt Catholic was a Division III semifinalist.

“Morgan City returns a lot of power, and they picked up some kids who didn’t play last year,” Templet said. “E.D. White was young last year, and so they return everybody, and Vandebilt hasn’t really lost anybody either. They still have their big outside hitter. District’s going to be tough for us this year (but) we’re really looking forward to it.”