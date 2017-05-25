Berwick, Patterson represented on All-District 8-3A softball teams

Berwick and Patterson High schools were represented on the All-District 8-3A softball teams this season.

Berwick had two first-team selections, three second-team picks and two honorable mention selections.

Patterson had four second-team picks and three honorable mention choices.

Berwick’s top choices were senior pitcher Jordan Lipari, who finished district with a 4-4 mark, and sophomore designated player Morgan Toups, who batted .355.

The Lady Panthers’ second-team picks were senior utility selections Jaci Arnold and Emma Hover and senior pitcher Sydney Aucoin.

Junior Hannah Henry and senior Mary Jordan Melancon earned honorable mention status for Berwick.

Patterson’s second-team picks were junior pitcher Tapanga Haven, junior third baseman Madison Paul, senior shortstop Cayla Wiggins and sophomore designated player Kara Lawrence.

Patterson’s honorable mention selections were juniors Shea Fontenot, MaKayla Knight and Emmeli Smith.

North Vermilion swept the individual honors as junior first baseman Kaylee Lopez was named District Most Valuable Player after hitting .657, while her coach, Joy LeBlanc, earned Coach of the Year honors.

Berwick and Patterson also were represented on the Academic All-District team.

Berwick’s selections were: Arnold, Aucoin, Hover, Lipari and Melancon.

Wiggins represented Patterson.

Below are the complete all-district and academic all-district teams:

First Team All-District

Pitchers: Shelby Breaux, North Vermilion, Sr., 10-0; Kenzie Gaspard, Kaplan, Jr., 5-2; Lexie Gisclair, Erath, Fr., 6-2; and Jordan Lipari, Berwick, Sr., 4-4.

Catcher: Demi Boudreaux, North Vermilion, Sr., .560.

First Base: Kaylee Lopez, North Vermilion, Jr., .657.

Second Base: Ainsley Constantine, North Vermilion, Fr., .515.

Third Base: Amie Vincent, North Vermilion, Jr., .594.

Shortstop: Kiley Naomi, North Vermilion, Jr., .594.

Outfielders: Brittney Primeaux, North Vermilion, So., .500; Anna Rodenberg, E.D. White, Sr., .550; and Amber Theriot, Erath, Fr., .487.

Utility: Ann Marie Frederick, Erath, Sr., .421; MacKenzie Gros, E.D. White, Sr., .226; Shelbee Lege, Kaplan, Sr., .633; Avery Sanders, E.D. White, Sr., .346; and Maci Viator, Erath, Sr., .333.

Designated Player: Morgan Toups, Berwick, So., .355.

District MVP: Kaylee Lopez, North Vermilion, Jr., .657.

District Coach of the Year: Joy LeBlanc, North Vermilion.

Second Team

All-District

Pitcher: Sydney Aucoin, Berwick, Sr.; Lexi Broussard, Kaplan, Fr.; Tapanga Haven, Patterson, Jr.; and Sydney Sadowski, E.D. White, Sr.

Catcher: Maddie Gros, E.D. White, So.

First Base: Lindsie Sanders, E.D. White, Sr.

Second Base: Meryl Guidry, Kaplan, So.

Third Base: Madison Paul, Patterson, Jr.

Shortstop: Cayla Wiggins, Patterson, Sr.

Outfielders: Claire Hebert, North Vermilion, Sr.; Holly Necaise, North Vermilion, Jr.; and Toiya Ragas, Kaplan, Sr.

Utility players: Jaci Arnold, Berwick, Sr.; Scout Blades, E.D. White, So.; Dawn Bruton, Kaplan, Jr.; Emily Harrington, Erath, So.; and Emma Hover, Berwick, Sr.

Designated Player: Kara Lawrence, Patterson, So.

Honorable Mention

Berwick: Hannah Henry, Jr. and Mary Jordan Melancon, Sr.;

E.D. White: Taylor Pech, Sr. and Abigail Rodenberg, Sr.;

Erath: Jacee Gainer, So., Chloe Landry, So., Mary LeBlanc, So., Alexis Lege, Sr., Emily Miller, Sr., Carrington Neveaux, Fr. and Michelle Perkins, Sr.;

Franklin: Gabby Falterman, Sr.;

Kaplan: Jayden Baudoin, Fr., Jennifer Faulk, Sr., Kailie Hebert, Fr. and Karlee Leger, So.

North Vermilion: Jodi Broussard, So. and Hannah Menard, So.

Patterson: Shea Fontenot, Jr., MaKayla Knight, Jr. and Emmeli Smith, Jr.

Academic All-District

Berwick: Jaci Arnold, Sydney Aucoin, Emma Hover, Jordan Lipari and Mary Jordan Melancon

E.D. White: MacKenzie Gros, Abigail Rodenberg, Anna Rodenberg, Sydney Sadowski, Avery Sanders and Tomi Toups

Erath: Ann Marie Frederick, Alexis Lege, Emily Miller, Michelle Perkins, Faith Pulles and Maci Viator

Franklin: Gabby Falterman

Kaplan: Jennifer Faulk, Shelbee Leger and Toiya Ragas

North Vermilion: Demi Boudreaux, Shelby Breaux and Claire Hebert

Patterson, Cayla Wiggins.