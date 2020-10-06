Berwick, Patterson to play football games Wednesday

The Tri-City Area will get an early start to week two of the high school football season as games have been adjusted due to projected impacts from Hurricane Delta.

Three of the area’s four games have been moved up.

Wednesday, Berwick will travel to face Rayne, while Patterson will host South Terrebonne Wednesday.

Thursday, Central Catholic will travel to Beekman Charter. Morgan City’s contest at home with Hanson Memorial Thursday is the lone unchanged game.

Berwick and Rayne and Central Catholic and Beekman Charter each originally were supposed to play Friday, while Patterson initially was to travel to face South Terrebonne Thursday night.

Below is a preview of the action

Berwick vs. Rayne

The Berwick Panthers will be looking for their first win of the season when they travel to face Rayne Wednesday.

While Rayne (1-0) enters Wednesday’s contest after defeating Welsh 19-6 a week ago, Berwick (0-1) fell to Vandebilt Catholic 49-7 in Houma.

In Rayne’s win at Welsh, the Wolves totaled 305 yards of offense (236 rushing and 69 passing).

Ron Charles led the offense with 29 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Colin LaCombe completed six passes for 69 yards.

Berwick coach Mike Walkers said Rayne runs a multiple offense that utilizes spread and I-formation looks.

“So it’s a little bit of everything,” he said.

Defensively, Rayne limited Welsh to 144 yards of offense.

“They’re pretty good defensively,” Walker said. “They run a 3-4 scheme, and they’re fairly athletic. They do a pretty good job of running to the football, but I think our key is going to be no turnovers and limit the penalties, and I think we’ll be alright.”

Patterson vs. South Terrebonne

The Patterson Lumberjacks will host their second straight home game Wednesday when South Terrebonne comes to Patterson.

South Terrebonne (0-1) fell to Terrebonne 41-34 in Houma last week, while Patterson (0-1) fell 41-3 to Lafayette at Patterson.

South Terrebonne had a balanced attack with 407 yards of offense (227 rushing and 180 passing).

Patterson coach Zach Lochard said the Gators are multiple in their offensive scheme.

“They’re going to look to establish a rushing attack against us and also be able to move the pocket and get some easy throws,” he said.

Quarterback Christian Arceneaux completed 17-of-29 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while Javon Ricks had 16 carries for 120 yards. Colby Chelette recorded 17 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Kaden Chauvin had 10 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns for South Terrebonne.

Meanwhile, the Gators surrendered 393 yards of offense (316 rushing and 77 passing) to Terrebonne.

Defensively, Lochard said South Terrebonne runs a 3-4 scheme and it utilizes pressure.

“They got a lot of talented defensive players up front and at the skill positions,” he said. “They really run around and fly to the ball.”

Lochard said the Lumberjacks are working to correct their mistakes from week 1.

“We are coaching them hard,” he said. “We’re holding them accountable. We’re practicing hard, but we’re really kind of focusing on us, and we believe that if we handle us and be the best that we can be, we’ll be a tough team to beat also.”

Central Catholic vs. Beekman Charter

Entering this season, Central Catholic and Beekman Charter were not supposed to play each other.

The Eagles were set to play at St. Stanislaus, while Beekman Charter was to play an Arkansas team.

However, with COVID-19 delaying the start of the season in Louisiana, it ended the chance for the Louisiana teams to play their out-of-state counterparts. Instead, the Eagles will take the 4-plus hour trip north to meet the Tigers Thursday in Bastrop after Minton learned through the Louisiana High School Athletic Association database that Beekman Charter had an open date.

“It ain’t the closest, but it’s a game, and this early in the year you want to play,” Minton said.

Minton said Beekman, a Class 2A school, uses plenty of offensive formations.

“They’re trying to keep the ball in the quarterback’s hands a good bit,” he said. “He’s a very good athlete, and he’s a weapon for them.”

On defense, Beekman will utilize a 4-2-5 look and also will play a five-man front.

“They’re not as big as Loreauville up front, which is a plus for us,” Minton said. “They have some size, but they don’t have the overall size that Loreauville had. Numbers wise, they’re a 2A school, so their numbers are a little bit better than us as far as size of school, getting kids out, but I feel like we match up well with them.”

Morgan City vs.

Hanson Memorial

The Morgan City Tigers will play a rare Thursday night game this week when they host Hanson Memorial in nondistrict action.

Hanson (1-0) defeated Westminster Christian 28-22 last week, while Morgan City (0-1) fell to Erath 55-6 in Morgan City last week.

First-year coach Bruce Hoffman is leading Hanson this season.

“He’s doing a great job,” Morgan City coach Chris Stroud said. “They don’t have a lot of kids on their roster, but they’re very well coached. They run a different scheme at you on offense and defense that wasn’t on film last year, so it’s something different that our kids have to get ready to play in one week, and it’s a tough scheme to adjust to.”

On offense, Hanson is using an old-school approach.

“They run the Single Wing, the Notre Dame box on offense,” Stroud said. “It’s what Knute Rockne ran years ago. You don’t see it much in high school anymore.”

Stroud said Hanson’s offense uses Wing-T principles and plenty of misdirection.

Defensively, they are in a goal line front or a seven-man front playing man-to-man defense.

Stroud said sometimes Hanson will play zone defense.