Berwick, Patterson fall in Friday night football action

Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:39pm
Staff Report

Tri-City Area football teams finished 0-2 Friday night as Berwick fell to St. James at home, and Patterson lost to Donaldsonville on the road.
St. James defeated Berwick 49-13, while Patterson fell to Donaldsonville 54-24. Both games were District 9-3A contests.
With the loss, Berwick falls to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in district play, while Patterson slips to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in district.
Patterson will return to action Thursday when it hosts St. James, while Berwick will travel to face E.D. White in Thibodaux Friday. Both are District 9-3A contests.

