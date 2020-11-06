Berwick, Patterson fall in Friday night football action

Tri-City Area football teams finished 0-2 Friday night as Berwick fell to St. James at home, and Patterson lost to Donaldsonville on the road.

St. James defeated Berwick 49-13, while Patterson fell to Donaldsonville 54-24. Both games were District 9-3A contests.

With the loss, Berwick falls to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in district play, while Patterson slips to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in district.

Patterson will return to action Thursday when it hosts St. James, while Berwick will travel to face E.D. White in Thibodaux Friday. Both are District 9-3A contests.