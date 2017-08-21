Berwick offense scores 3 TDs in scrimmages

The Berwick High School offense scored three times and its defense, twice, in the team’s Black and Gold intrasquad scrimmage Friday at Geisler Stadium.

Berwick quarterback Mitchell Sanford completed a pass to Kenan Jones across the middle that the LSU commit turned into an 85-yard touchdown reception.

The defense came back, though, with its own score as Denver Jenkins returned an interception about 22 yards for a touchdown.

Later, the defense got a safety, while the offense finished the scrimmage with two more touchdowns.

“We gave up some big plays today, but I thought the scrimmage did what we needed to do,” Berwick Defensive Coordinator Brandon Bravata said. "We needed to get some full-speed tackling, full reps and really test our endurance a little bit, especially at this time of day, running as many plays as we did at a time.”

The offense's next score after the safety came when Collin Louviere rolled to his right and found Josh Jones. Jones broke the defensive containment and raced for a 67-yard touchdown completion.

Later, Sanford completed a pass to Travis Whitehead, who made a nice catch in coverage and turned it into a 45 yard completion, part of which was negated by a block-in-the-back penalty. However, Sanford connected with Kenan Jones for a 33-yard completion before Josh Jones ended the scrimmage with a 12-yard touchdown run.

“Offensively, we’ve got to get better,” second-year Berwick Coach Eric Holden said. “I didn’t think we executed well early on. I think we kind of settled down and got better and made a couple of corrections and some adjustments, and the guys kind of got comfortable again.”

Berwick will return to action Friday when it plays South Plaquemines at 6 p.m. in Morgan City High School’s Taco Bell Jamboree at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.