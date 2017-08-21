Berwick High School quarterback Mitchell Sanford (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

Berwick offense scores 3 TDs in scrimmages

Mon, 08/21/2017 - 3:45pm Geoffrey Stoute
By GEOFF STOUTE
gstoute@daily-review.com

The Berwick High School offense scored three times and its defense, twice, in the team’s Black and Gold intrasquad scrimmage Friday at Geisler Stadium.
Berwick quarterback Mitchell Sanford completed a pass to Kenan Jones across the middle that the LSU commit turned into an 85-yard touchdown reception.
The defense came back, though, with its own score as Denver Jenkins returned an interception about 22 yards for a touchdown.
Later, the defense got a safety, while the offense finished the scrimmage with two more touchdowns.
“We gave up some big plays today, but I thought the scrimmage did what we needed to do,” Berwick Defensive Coordinator Brandon Bravata said. "We needed to get some full-speed tackling, full reps and really test our endurance a little bit, especially at this time of day, running as many plays as we did at a time.”
The offense's next score after the safety came when Collin Louviere rolled to his right and found Josh Jones. Jones broke the defensive containment and raced for a 67-yard touchdown completion.
Later, Sanford completed a pass to Travis Whitehead, who made a nice catch in coverage and turned it into a 45 yard completion, part of which was negated by a block-in-the-back penalty. However, Sanford connected with Kenan Jones for a 33-yard completion before Josh Jones ended the scrimmage with a 12-yard touchdown run.
“Offensively, we’ve got to get better,” second-year Berwick Coach Eric Holden said. “I didn’t think we executed well early on. I think we kind of settled down and got better and made a couple of corrections and some adjustments, and the guys kind of got comfortable again.”
Berwick will return to action Friday when it plays South Plaquemines at 6 p.m. in Morgan City High School’s Taco Bell Jamboree at Tiger Stadium in Morgan City.

