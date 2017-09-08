Berwick, Northwest to meet in 3A showdown

Berwick High School will face its toughest test of the young season when it hosts Class 3A’s eighth-ranked team, Northwest, Friday at 7 p.m.

Northwest enters Friday’s game with its ranking by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, while Berwick gained more votes in this week's poll.

“I put them on the schedule, because in the past few years, they’ve proven to be a quality program, and it was time for us to add some quality opponents to our schedule outside of those great teams we play in district,” Berwick High School

Coach Eric Holden said.

While Berwick enters Friday’s game after defeating rival and Class 4A Morgan City, 34-13, Northwest held on to defeat Opelousas Catholic, then-Class 1A’s No. 4-ranked team, 19-13.

Northwest took a 19-0 lead in the second quarter, and the score remained the same until the fourth quarter when Opelousas Catholic scored two touchdowns in the last six minutes of play.

H o l d e n s a i d Northwest is an extremely athletic team that is well coached.

“It’s going to be a war,” he said.

Northwest totaled 190 yards of offense (143 rushing and 47 passing).

The Raiders' touchdowns came via a Montez Sam 7-yard run, a Keshawn Jackson 5-yard r u n a n d A m a r Coleman’s 85-yard interception return.

On offense, the Raiders run the spread, while defensively, they line up in a 3-4 and 4-2-5, Holden said.

D e f e n s i v e l y , Northwest surrendered 271 yards of offense (90 rushing and 181 passing).

“The quarterback was great,” Holden said of players to look out for. “They’ve got a bunch of really good D-linemen and defensive backs. They’re just good all over the place.”

