Berwick looks to continue winning ways in 2017

Berwick had an historic season in 2016 as the squad qualified for the postseason a year ago for the first time in 20 years, but the Panthers have turned the page to 2017.

With first-year head football coach Eric Holden leading the way, the Panthers nearly tripled their win total from 2015, improving on a 3-7 mark in 2015 to an 8-3 record last season. The Panthers started the 2016 season with a 5-0 mark and advanced to the Class 3A postseason as the No. 11 seed before falling to No. 22 Brusly, 52-36, in the first round.

“We did some good things last year, but we put that behind us a while ago,” Holden said. “We know we’re on people’s radar now, but we are still working hard, still changing the culture here.”

The Panthers certainly got the attention of local powerhouses and District 8-3A foes Patterson and E.D. White last year. Berwick got its first wins against Patterson since 1996 and E.D. White since the 1970s.

Following the season, Berwick was rewarded for its solid play as four Panthers earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State honors. Kenan Jones was a first-team selection, while Mitchell Sanford, Josh Carver and D.J. Robicheaux were honorable mention selections.

“My guys worked super hard this summer in the weight room and on the 7-on-7 circuit when we decided to play,” Holden said. “They want to show people they’re not a fluke. So they still have chips on their shoulders.”

The Panthers likely will look to run the ball more in its spread offense in 2017.

“We’re still spread, but we’re definitely going to run the ball more,” Howard stressed. “Our running back (Josh Jones) has matured, and I was waiting for that. He looks like he’s poised to do great things.”

Others in the mix at running back are seniors Brennan Benedietto and Caleb Bernard.

Berwick returns one of the state’s top receiving corps with Jones and Carver. Jones, an LSU commit, led the area in receiving yards a year ago, while Carver led the area in touchdown catches.

“We have (Kenan) Jones, an LSU commit, and (Josh) Carver, who has an offer from Northwestern (La.), returning,” Holden said.

The Panthers also have senior Travis Whitehead, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 200-pound receiver who runs a 4.5 40-yard dash.

“I’m excited to see how much he grows,” Holden said.

Also expect to see seniors Denver Jenkins (6-1, 4.6) and Tavaris Howard, both defensive starters, rotating in at the Panthers’ fourth receiver spot.

“Tavaris Howard is blazing fast,” Holden said. “He runs (4.41), so we’re going to have fun throwing and handing him the football. We have speed everywhere, and that’s a blessing. Speed kills, so we’ve added some new offensive wrinkles, and our kids are very excited. But we have to take every game like it’s the biggest game of the season.”

Berwick will play its two-quarterback system again this season with Sanford and senior Collin Louviere seeing time under center.

“Mitchell (Sanford) has been performing wonderfully, and Collin (Louviere) is doing a great job, too, so I couldn’t be more pleased with those two guys,” Holden said.

Berwick returns two starters on the offensive line, tackles, juniors Cruz Crawford and Seth Giroir.

“I expect great things from both of those guys, too,” Holden said. “I can’t wait to see their growth, too. We have a young center, Noah Alhayek, who we feel is going to be a great one before he leaves Berwick High School.”

Sophomore Hunter Seneca, a Franklin transfer, will play left guard, and junior James Crawford will be the team’s right guard.

“Crawford has been a ball of fire for us, and we’re very happy with him, as well,” Holden said. “He’s just a sophomore. I think this group will get better with every rep and may be best by the end of the season.”

Coaches say the Panthers defensive unit finally has bought in and taken on the responsibility needed to win.

“They have worked as hard any other group on this team the last couple years, but they didn’t really have kids who step up as leaders.” Holden said. “But now, we have kids who understand the entire scheme and hold others players accountable for their play as well.”

Junior Matthew Legendre (6’5, 330), a second-team all-district selection a year ago, will anchor the defensive line at nose tackle, while senior Kenny Rhodes and sophomore Hayden Seneca will be the ends.

“We have a couple kids up there that will have to play both ways, and they didn’t bat an eye,” Holden said.

Gone from last year’s defensive line due to graduation is second-team all-district pick Austin Vercher.

The linebackers are senior Cade Thibodeaux and sophomore Hayden Seneca. Benedietto also will see time at linebacker.

“These guys are flying around the field, being extremely physical, and that’s what you need out of your linebackers,” Holden said.

While Robicheaux, an all-state honorable mention defensive back, and Larenz Clark, an all-district second-team selection in 2016, graduated, senior Lucas Hatch returns at free safety to lead the defensive backs.

“He is the captain of the secondary,” Holden said. “He makes all of the calls back there. He’s a ball hawk and a headhunter.”

Junior Barrett Hover returns at strong safety.

“Barrett is going to be a force to be reckoned with the next two years,” Holden said. “He worked with Ryan Clark (former LSU and NFL defense back) this summer in Baton Rouge, and it’s showed. He has a better understanding of what we’re doing as a defense and his role in it. He’s just a more confident, polished player. It was time well spent.”

The cornerbacks are Howard and Jenkins.

“Howard is the fastest kid on this team, and he had a great summer.” Holden said. “I think he was beat maybe twice with all the 7-on-7 we played this summer. He locks people up, and he’s a humble kid. He didn’t talk trash at all. He just lined up for the next rep.”

Jenkins brings size to the Panthers’ secondary.

“He’s a long, rangy kid with great hips, and he, too, looks like he’s poised to take the next step this season,” Holden said. “We also have some offensive guys we slide in there in a tight spot.”

Sophomore Seth Canty will handle Berwick’s kickoffs and field goals, while Jenkins will handle punting duties.

As for Berwick’s schedule, the team will open the season Friday at Morgan City before facing Northwest, a Class 3A quarterfinalist a year ago. Other nondistrict opponents are Class 4A South Terrebonne, Isidore Newman (a Division III quarterfinalist a year ago) and Class 2A’s Ascension Episcopal, who was the Division IV state runner-up a year ago. Berwick will compete in District 8-3A with E r a t h , K a p l a n , Patterson, Abbeville and North Vermilion. Kaplan was a Class 3A semifinalist a year ago.

“We have a tougher schedule this season, but if you enjoy competing, then it will be eventful every week,” Holden said. Additional reporting by Review Sports Editor Geoff Stoute.