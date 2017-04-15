Berwick High School sweeps Tri-City Relays

The Berwick High School track and field teams swept the team titles at the Tri-City Relays earlier this week.

Berwick won the girls title with 92 points, while its boys’ team took top honors with 134 points.

Berwick swept five of the six individual awards, including all of the boys’ awards.

Berwick’s Orry Arcemont was Field MVP, Hector Plata was Track MVP and Kenan Jones was Outstanding Performer.

Arcemont finished second in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 6.5 inches, second in the discus with a heave of 117 feet, 10 inches and won the javelin with a throw of 153 feet, 10 inches.

Plata won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:10, the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:59 and the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:01.

Jones won the 100-meter run in 11.28, the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 8.75 inches and the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 5 inches.

Berwick’s Nicole Johnson won Field MVP, Berwick’s Emily Scully was Track MVP and Central Catholic’s Sydney Williams was named Outstanding Performer.

Johnson finished fourth in the shot put with a toss of 25 feet, 5 inches, won the discus with a throw of 79 feet, 5 inches and finished second in the javelin with a toss of 90 feet, 11 inches.

Scully won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 23.12 and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:11.67.

Williams won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 5.5 inches, won the triple jump with a leap of 29 feet, 4 inches, won the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, 5 inches and finished second in the discus with a 74 foot, 8 inch effort.

Below are the complete results and team scores:

GIRLS

First place, Berwick High School, 92 points; second place, Morgan City High School, 71; third place, Central Catholic High School, 42; and fourth place, Patterson High School, 24.

100 meter dash: 1, Alisia Dubose, CC, 13.85; 2, Ty’Jana Francois, MC, 14.15; 3, Judy Ruffin, CC, 14.54; 4, Alisha

Singleton, MC, 15.01; 5, Tazjanah White, PHS, 15.30.

200 meter dash: 1, Sh’Diamond Holly, MC, 27.98; 2, Hailey Lewis, MC, 30.71; 3, Alira Clark, BHS, 31.29; 4, Tazjanah White, PHS, 32.51.

400 meter dash: 1, Ty’Jana Francois, MC, 1:09.96; 2, Markeynah Young, MC, 1:16.61; 3, Bailee Verdin, PHS, 1:20.21; 4, Harley Authement, PHS, 1:29.34; 5, Courtney Aucoin, BHS, 1:43.55.

800 meter run: 1, Adella Guidroz, BHS, 3:03.00; 2, Gabby Pinho, PHS, 3:14.00; 3, Brianna Roberts, BHS, 3:43.00.

1600 meter run: 1, Lauren Cantrelle, BHS, 6:37.00; 2, Twanna Lebeau, MC, 7:44.00; 3, Courtney Aucoin, BHS, 10:12.00.

3200 meter run: 1, Hannah Percle, BHS, 21:30.00.

100 meter hurdles: 1, Emily Scully, BHS, 23.12.

300 meter hurdles: 1, Twanna Lebeau, MC, 1:06.17; 2, Emily Scully, BHS, 1:11.67.

4 x 100 meter relay: 1, MC, A Relay, 52.13, Alisha Singleton, Jadyn Walker, Hailey Lewis, Sh’Diamond Holly; 2, BHS, A

Relay, 57.20, Alira Clark, Sheldriana Clark, Brianna Davis, Kaitlyn Baudoin; 3, PHS, A Relay, 1:06.28, Tazjanah White, Latravia Perro, Iesha Jones, Kaitlyn Grogan.

4 x 200 meter relay: 1, MC, A Relay, 1:54.46, Alisha Singleton, Jadyn Walker, Hailey Lewis, Sh’Diamond Holly; 2, BHS, A Relay, 2:03.00, Alira Clark, Sheldriana Clark, Brianna Davis, Kaitlyn Baudoin.

4 x 400 meter relay: 1, BHS, A Relay, 5:01.00, Gracie Bazarre, Adella Guidroz, Kaitlyn Baudoin, Lauren Cantrelle; 2, PHS, 6:12.00, Harley Authement, Bailee Verdin, Gabby Pinho, Jordin Anders.

High jump: 1, Brianna Grow, BHS, 3-08.00; 2, Markeynah Young, MC, 3-08.00; 3, Twanna Lebeau, MC, 3-08.00; 4, Brooke Voisin, BHS, 3-06.00.

Pole vault: 1, Brooke Voisin, BHS, 6-06.00; 2, McKayla Hardaway, BHS, 6-06.00.

Long jump: 1, Sydney Williams, CC, 14-05.50; 2, Jadyn Walker, MC, 13-07.75; 3, Markeynah Young, MC, 13-07.50; 4, Sheldriana Clark, BHS, 13-05.00; 5, Alyssa Landry, CC, 1302.00.

Triple jump: 1, Sydney Williams, CC, 29-04.00; 2, Alyssa Landry, CC, 28-01.00; 3, Jadyn Walker, MC, 28-00.00; 4, Sheldriana Clark, BHS, 2509.50.

Shot put: 1, Sydney Williams, CC, 33-05.00; 2, Alero Hartman, PHS, 29-07.00; 3, Jacelyn Bouilion, MC, 29-02.00; 4, Nicole Johnson, BHS, 25-05.00; 5, Al’Keiria Lewis, MC, 2410.00.

Discus throw: Nicole Johnson, BHS, 79-05; 2, Sydney Williams, CC, 74-08; 3, Alisia Dubose, CC, 74-05; 5, Alero Hartman, PHS, 72-01; 5, Twanna Lebeau, MC, 62-05.

Javelin throw: 1, Kameron Davis, BHS, 94-01; 2, Nicole Johnson, BHS, 90-11; 3, Alisia Dubose, CC, 70-02; 4, Chassity Grimball, MC, 58-08.

BOYS

1, BHS, 134 points; 2, PHS, 62; 3, CC, 43; 4, MC, 25.

100 meter dash: 1, Kenan Jones, BHS, 11.28; 2, Samarick Paul, CC, 11.55; 3, Dontre Nichols, PHS, 11.68; 4, Telvae Phillips, PHS, 11.89; 5, Desdreian Gant, CC, 11.92.

200 meter dash: 1, Barrett Hover, BHS, 23.94; 2, Danon Hue, PHS, 24.32; 3, Kamron

Nicholas, PHS, 25.46; 4, Braxton Alcina, CC, 25.75; 5, Joseph Madison, MC, 26.55.

400 meter dash: 1, Alvin Jones, BHS, 53.62; 2, Danon Hue, PHS, 55.20; 3, Deandre Jackson, PHS, 57.05; 4, Gabriel Garcia, MC, 57.27; 5, Braxton Alcina, CC, 57.57.

800 meter run: 1, Hector Plata, BHS, 2:10.00; 2, Jose Aguilera, MC, 2:15.00; 3, Daniel Seymour, BHS, 2:17.00; 4, Jonathan Acosta, PHS, 2:18.00; 5, Cade Minton, CC, 2:19.00.

1600 meter run: 1, Hector Plata, BHS, 4:59.00; 2, Cade Minton, CC, 5:07.00; 3, Kyle Valdez, BHS, 5:09.00; 4, Jose Aguilera, MC, 5:21.00; 5, Caleb Lipari, PHS, 5:29.00.

3200 meter run: 1, Hector Plata, BHS, 11:01.00; 2, Kyle Valdez, BHS, 11:35.00; 3, Caleb Lipari, PHS, 12:11.00.

110 meter hurdles: 1, Tyler O’Con, CC, 17.10; 2, Albert Bacon, BHS, 18.84; 3, Caleb Perry, BHS, 20.10; 4, Kelon Williams, PHS, 20.27; 5, Irvin Celestine, PHS, 21.49.

300 meter hurdles: 1, Keyon Singleton, BHS, 44.72; 2, Tyler O’Con, CC, 45.08; 3, Irvin Celestine, PHS, 48.02; 4, Albert Bacon,

BHS, 53.00; 5, Isaac Hayes, PHS, 54.19.

4 x 100 meter relay: 1, BHS, A Relay, 43.31, Josh Jones, Kenan Jones, Barrett Hover, Larenz Clark; 2, CC, A Relay, 44.15, Desdreian Gant, Jalen Johnson, Samarick Paul, Chris Singleton; 3, PHS, A Relay, 45.74, Telvae Phillips, Dontre Nichols, Dajon Richard, A.J. Robertson.

4 x 200 meter relay: 1, MC, A Relay, 1:34.06, Jared Hawkins, Deondre Grogan, Devonta Grogan, Zion Landry; 2, BHS, A Relay, 1:34.26, Alvin Jones, Orry Arcemont, Donte Short, Keyon Singleton.

4 x 400 meter relay: 1, MC, A Relay, 3:38.00, Jared Hawkins, Deondre Grogan, Devonta Grogan, Zion Landry; 2, BHS, A Relay, 3:51.00, Alvin Jones, Barrett Hover, Donte Short, Keyon Singleton; 3, PHS, A Relay, 3:57.00, Allen Langston, Deandre Jackson, Kamron Nicholas, Telvae Phillips.

High jump: 1, Josh Carver, BHS, 6-02.00; 2, Kelon Williams, PHS, 5-08.00; 3, Hayden Pinho, PHS, 5-04.00; 4, Travis Whitehead, BHS, 5-00.00.

Pole vault: 1, Micah Lodrigue, BHS, 9-06.00; 2, Blake Pennison, BHS, 9-00.00.

Long jump: 1, Kenan Jones, BHS, 21-08.75; 2, Samarick Paul, CC, 21-06.00; 3, Danon Hue, PHS, 20-00.50; 4, Desdreian Gant, CC, 19-04.00; 5, Kelon Williams, PHS, 18-00.00.

Triple jump: 1, Kenan Jones, BHS, 43-05.00; 2, Danon Hue, PHS, 40-08.50; 3, Jalen Johnson, CC, 39-07.00; 4, Hayden Pinho, PHS, 39-06.00; 5, Elijah Swan, CC, 36-10.50.

Shot put: 1, Matt Legendre, BHS, 43-02.50; 2, Orry Arcemont, BHS, 40-06.50; 3, Deondre Diggs, PHS, 36-02.00; 4, Trey Derouen, MC, 34-01.50; 5, Korey Kincade, CC, 3207.00.

Discus throw: 1, Trenton Hebert, BHS, 118-11; 2, Orry Arcemont, BHS, 117-10; 3, Zachary Burke, PHS, 116-07; 4, Bryce Daigle, PHS, 80-09; 5, Caleb Menina, CC, 80-01.

Javelin throw: 1, Orry Arcemont, BHS, 153-10; 2, Tyler O’Con, CC, 135-08; 3, Blake Turner, BHS, 131-03; 4, Jake Arceneaux, MC, 125-02; 5, Zachary Burke, PHS, 123-00.