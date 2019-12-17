Berwick High presents Fall Athletics Awards

Berwick High School held its 2019 Fall Athletics Awards ceremony Monday night at the Berwick Civic Complex.

Coaches on hand to present awards and lettermen honors were Berwick Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Mike Walker, Volleyball Coach Megan Fegenbush, Swim Coach B.J. Castaneda and Cross Country Coach Camille Izaguirre.

Izaguirre started off the evening with awards presented to senior Brett Dupuis and Nathan Meyers.

Selected as the cross country most valuable player was Darby Frickey. The most improved award went to James Decondris.

Swim team awards included seniors Luke Orlando and Rustin Scarbrough. MVP was presented to Clay Menard, James Klien and Grace Campbell.

Castaneda awarded high point honors to Scarbrough and Samantha Kinchen while the Panther Pride awards were given to Carson Leblanc and Kyleigh Arceneaux. The coach’s award was presented to Orlando and Randi Joubert. Academic All State honors were given to Orlando and Scarbrough.

Earning Bayou League All-District were Scarbrough, Campbell, Zachary Campbell, Kinchen and Leblanc. Southwest Acadiana League 3A District honorees were Orlando, Grace Campbell and Kinchen.

Fegenbush gave senior awards to Ryleigh Arnold, Laney Crouch, Emily Lousteau, Natalie Kinchen and Katelyn Richard.

Taking honors for the Most Aces was Giuliana Spitale (27), Most Kills was Crouch (53), Most Blocks was Arnold (59), Most Digs was Ashlynn Fitter (166) and Most Assists was Lousteau (126). Fitter earned Second Team All District honors while Arnold and Lousteau received honorable mention.

Walker finished out the night with football awards to seniors Reed Gonzales, Parker Bran, Dylan Cothron, Keyon Singleton, Seth Canty, Bailey Thibodeaux, Donte Short, Landon Harris, Isaiaah Williams, Noah Alhayek, George Boston and Hayden Seneca.

Earning First Team All District honors were Singleton, Alhayek and Seneca while placing on Second Team were Canty and Dale Turner. Honorable mention went to Zane Soileau, Boston, Gonzales and Harris.