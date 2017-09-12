Berwick finishes 1-3 at H.L. Bourgeois tourney

Berwick finished 1-3 at H.L. Bourgeois’ tournament last week in Gray.

Berwick fell to De La Salle and H.L. Bourgeois Thursday and South Lafourche Saturday. The local squad defeated South Terrebonne via forfeit Saturday.

Against De La Salle, Berwick fell 2-0 (25-13, 25-21).

Hannah Henry led the team with one kill, two assists, one ace and four digs. Other top contributors included Alyssa Gray, two assists, one ace and eight digs; Hanna McCue had four kills, one assist and one dig; Brittany Roberie, 11 digs; and Maci Broussard and Abby Sanford, five digs apiece.

Against H.L. Bourgeois, Berwick fell 2-0 (25-14, 25-15)

Gray led Berwick with four kills, three aces and seven digs. Other top Berwick contributors included Roberie, one ace and eight digs; Henry, six assists and three digs; Sanford, five digs; and Morgan Toups, two kills and one solo block

Against South Lafourche Saturday, Berwick fell 2-1 (25-21, 17-25, 15-17)

Berwick had six solo blocks and four block assists.

Gray led the team with two kills, two assists, 12 digs and a block assist. Other top Berwick contributors included Toups, five kills, two digs, three solo blocks and one block assist; Henry, one kill, four assist and 12 digs; Roberie, two aces and 11 digs; Sanford, one ace and seven digs; McCue, one kill, one dig, three solo blocks and a block assist; and Ryleigh Arnold, three digs and one block assist.

Patterson sweeps

Franklin

Patterson High School won its home opener Thursday as it swept Franklin 3-0 (25-5, 25-22, 25-16).

Patterson had 26 aces, led by 10 from Maddison Paul. Paul also contributed two digs.

Other top Patterson contributors were Morgan Jones, eight aces, one kill, one dig and one block; Tapanga Haven, three aces, one dig and four assists; Katelyn Larson, two aces and three assists; Kiora Grady, one ace and three kills; and Briyanna Butler, two kills and two blocks.

In junior varsity action, Patterson won 2-0 (25-15, 25-14).

Marcel led Patterson with four aces, four kills, one dig and one assist. Other top Patterson contributors included Larson, four aces, three kills and one dig; Butler, five kills; Deja Dugar, two aces, one dig and six assists; and Emma Marin, three assists.