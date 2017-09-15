Berwick finishes 1-1 on first day of MCHS Lady Tiger Classic

Berwick High School split its games Thursday at Morgan City High School’s Lady Tiger Classic as the Lady Panthers fell to Division 2 South Terrebonne and defeated Division 1 Central Lafourche.

Against South Terrebonne, Berwick’s Hanna McCue had six kills, one dig and one solo block. Other top Berwick contributors included Alyssa Gray, two kills, two assists and 11 digs; Hannah Henry, four assists, one ace and seven digs; Brittany Roberie, 19 digs; and Maci Broussard and Abby Sanford, seven digs each.

Against Central Lafourche, Morgan Toups had eight kills, one dig and one block assist to lead Berwick. Other top Berwick contributors included Gray, four kills, four assists, and 11 digs; Henry, 11 assists and eight digs; Roberie, two aces and 14 digs; Hanna McCue, five kills and one dig; Broussard, seven digs; and Ryleigh Arnold, two digs and one block assist.

Berwick (5-6) will continue play Saturday in the Lady Tiger Classic when it faces Division 2 Carencro Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in Morgan City High School’s boy’s gym.

Patterson drops

two games

The Patterson Lumberjills dropped two games Thursday at Morgan City High School’s Lady Tiger Classic, falling to Division 2 South Lafourche and Division 1 H.L. Bourgeois.

Patterson fell 2-0 (25-6, 25-17) to South Lafourche and 2-0 (25-11, 25-8) to H.L. Bourgeois.

No individual stats were submitted from either contest.

Patterson (1-3) will return to action Saturday in the Lady Tiger Classic when it faces Division 3 Westlake at 8:30 a.m. at Morgan City Junior High.

CCHS falls twice

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles fell twice this week, dropping a five-set contest to Division I East Ascension Tuesday and a three-set match to Division V power Ascension Episcopal Wednesday.

Against East Ascension, Central Catholic won the first set 25-15 before dropping the second, 25-20. The Lady Eagles responded with a 25-22 win in game three but fell in the final two sets by scores of 25-21 and 15-11.

Against Ascension Episcopal, Central Catholic fell 25-20, 25-15 and 25-15.

No individual stats were available from the matches.

Central Catholic (3-6) is participating in Brusly’s tournament, which began Thursday and continues Saturday.